Woman Calls Children 'Illiterate' in Viral LGTBQ+ Protest Video

A video of a woman calling children "illiterate" garnered attention on social media Wednesday, as thousands gathered in Canada to protest the manner in which schools teach gender identity and sexuality inside the classroom.

The planned protest was launched by the group 1MillionMarch4Children, as rally participants said they are standing together against what they call "gender ideology" in Canadian schools. The protesters said Wednesday that children are being exposed to inappropriate content about sexuality and gender identity, and support the policies requiring parental consent.

Newsweek has reached out to 1MillionMarch4Children for additional comment via email on Wednesday.

The rallies were met with counterprotesters, who said those policies are a violation of children's rights and that transgender youth should not be outed to their parents by teachers.

A man on July 20, 2023, in Chino, California, holds a sign in support of a school policy that would require staff to "out" students to their parents if they ask to be identified by a gender not listed on their birth certificate. Protests and counterprotests have erupted in Canada over gender identity teachings in schools. Getty Images

In the video posted to X, formerly Twitter, amid the 1MillionMarch4Children protesters, which included children, one counterprotester began crossing the police line as the woman was seen interacting with the children and calling them "illiterate."

"A leftist counter-protestor crosses the police line at the #1MillionMarch4Children in Toronto. Kids tell her "Get out of here!" and "Nobody likes you!" X user, The Post Millennial, wrote.

In response to the video, some X users are calling out the woman's behavior.

"Screaming and swearing at children? Brave and stunning," Ian G wrote.

Other counterprotesters are taking to social media to condemn the policies backed by 1MillionMarch4Children and encouraging others to build a safe and inclusive environment for children.

"Stand with us in solidarity! Today, we join the counter-protest against efforts to erase SOGI [sexual orientations and gender identities] curriculum from schools. Education is key to building an inclusive society. Let's ensure all children feel safe and supported," Community One Foundation, an organization dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community, wrote on X.

While tensions continue to rise in Canada with reports of arrests and police officers needing to intervene, according to local authorities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the Canada-wide protests.

"Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country. We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country—you are valid and you are valued," Trudeau wrote on X.

With more videos of the protests and counterprotests circulating online, some are calling for an end to the rallies.

"I respect the right to protest, however the specific targeting of 2SLGBTQIA+ children for being who they are, has no place in our city," Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe wrote on X. "The protests taking place today will only cause harm to youth who are looking for our support and acceptance."