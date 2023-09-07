U.S.

Liberty Safe Customers to Sell Gun Safes Over Outrage at FBI Raid

By
U.S. FBI Guns Social media Gun safety

Some social media users have said that they are planning to sell or return their Liberty Safes amid ongoing outrage after the gun safe manufacturer provided customer information to the FBI.

Liberty Safe has faced a flood of backlash this week after revealing the company provided an access code to the FBI for "the safe of an individual for who they had a warrant to search their property." The safe belonged to Nathan Hughes, 34, who was wanted by the FBI for alleged crimes related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Liberty Safe said in a statement posted to X: "Our company protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to a property. After receiving the request, we received proof of the valid warrant, and only then did we provide them with an access code. Liberty Safe had no knowledge of any of the details surrounding the investigation at the time."

Liberty Safe
A worker assembles safes at Liberty Safe Company in Payson, Utah, on March 22, 2022. Liberty Safe is facing criticism on social media after it provided a safe code to the FBI conducting a raid on a man with an open warrant. George Frey/Getty Images

"Your guns are not safe in a Liberty Safe. Return them immediately. Cancel any orders. They will give your passcode to the feds," conservative commentator Charlie Kirk wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A number of other social media users also spoke out against Liberty Safe, claiming that they were planning to return their gun safes.

"So a code, outside of the buyers own, exists for your safes? Perhaps change your name to 'Kind of Safes'. Who else has access to their thousand dollar safe they bought to just to hold cheap garbage, I'm sure. Nope. Sell your Liberty Safe," X user @CannConActual posted.

Similarly, X user Brandon777 posted: "WOW... Return that worthless Liberty Safe NOW!"

On Facebook, user Shelly L. Curry wrote, "Your guns are not safe in a Liberty Safe. Return them immediately. Cancel any orders. They will give your passcode to the feds. Just ask Nathan Hughes."

In response to the criticism this week, Liberty Safe issued another statement saying that customers can now have their "access codes expunged."

"This change allows customers to take control of how their information is stored and protected. We understand that many customers are willing to willing to assume the responsibility of safeguarding their own combination. While those who opt out of our data storage process will have limited recourse in case of a lost combination, we respect their choice and are here to support them in the way that's best for them," the statement said.

Newsweek reached out to Liberty Safe via email for comment on Thursday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC