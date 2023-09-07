Liberty Safe Customers to Sell Gun Safes Over Outrage at FBI Raid

Some social media users have said that they are planning to sell or return their Liberty Safes amid ongoing outrage after the gun safe manufacturer provided customer information to the FBI.

Liberty Safe has faced a flood of backlash this week after revealing the company provided an access code to the FBI for "the safe of an individual for who they had a warrant to search their property." The safe belonged to Nathan Hughes, 34, who was wanted by the FBI for alleged crimes related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Liberty Safe said in a statement posted to X: "Our company protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to a property. After receiving the request, we received proof of the valid warrant, and only then did we provide them with an access code. Liberty Safe had no knowledge of any of the details surrounding the investigation at the time."

"Your guns are not safe in a Liberty Safe. Return them immediately. Cancel any orders. They will give your passcode to the feds," conservative commentator Charlie Kirk wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A number of other social media users also spoke out against Liberty Safe, claiming that they were planning to return their gun safes.

"So a code, outside of the buyers own, exists for your safes? Perhaps change your name to 'Kind of Safes'. Who else has access to their thousand dollar safe they bought to just to hold cheap garbage, I'm sure. Nope. Sell your Liberty Safe," X user @CannConActual posted.

Similarly, X user Brandon777 posted: "WOW... Return that worthless Liberty Safe NOW!"

On Facebook, user Shelly L. Curry wrote, "Your guns are not safe in a Liberty Safe. Return them immediately. Cancel any orders. They will give your passcode to the feds. Just ask Nathan Hughes."

In response to the criticism this week, Liberty Safe issued another statement saying that customers can now have their "access codes expunged."

"This change allows customers to take control of how their information is stored and protected. We understand that many customers are willing to willing to assume the responsibility of safeguarding their own combination. While those who opt out of our data storage process will have limited recourse in case of a lost combination, we respect their choice and are here to support them in the way that's best for them," the statement said.

