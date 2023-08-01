Lightbulb Ban Is 'Nightmare' for Some Americans

A ban on incandescent lightbulbs is already proving nightmarish for Americans who are sensitive to light.

On Tuesday, a ban on incandescent lightbulbs emitting less than 45 lumens per watt went into effect. The ban—which stemmed from a 2007 law passed under the Bush administration that was updated in 2022 by the Biden administration—prohibits the manufacturing and sale of common incandescent lightbulbs, most of which only provide 15 lumens per watt. The ban is a political measure to shift usage toward LED lights, which are more energy efficient. The ban on incandescent lightbulbs is expected to reduce Earth's carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons before 2053, according to the Department of Energy.

LED lightbulbs may help the environment and could save Americans money on their utility bills, but they also create massive headaches for some people—literally.

For light-sensitive people, LED lights can trigger migraines and eye fatigue. The nationwide push toward LED usage has sparked concern in some Americans who are sensitive to light.

"I'm having trouble believing it, but it's true. It's a nightmare for many highly visually sensitive people," Twitter user Leah McElrath tweeted on Monday. "I knew the government was encouraging LED use and incandescent bulbs were becoming harder to find, but I didn't know they were outlawing them."

McElrath urged people to purchase incandescent lightbulbs from Amazon on Monday before the ban went into effect.

LED lights can flicker, and although usually imperceptible to the human eye, the flicker can cause eye strain and migraines in light-sensitive people, according to a report in Medical News Today. The National Headache Foundation reported that photophobia, or increased sensitivity to light, can be a common symptom of a migraine. In others, LED lights can trigger a migraine attack.

LEDs may trigger migraines more often than incandescent lightbulbs, but the color of the light also matters. A 2016 study by Oxford Academic found that green light caused migraines significantly less than white, blue, amber or red lights.

In addition to concerns over their well-being, many Americans also pointed out that LED lights will hurt their wallets. The lightbulbs may save money in the long run with their efficiency and durability, but they cost more upfront. An average LED lightbulb can range from $5 to $10 per bulb, whereas an incandescent lightbulb costs significantly less and is usually priced between $1 and $2.

Not all incandescent lightbulbs are banned under the new rule, only those producing less than 45 lumens per watt. Incandescent lightbulbs for appliances, black lights, colored lamps, infrared lamps and many others are still permitted.

It is unclear what will happen to the unbought incandescent lightbulbs still possessed by retailers or what the financial impact is for stores that were still stocking the bulbs leading up to the ban. Newsweek reached out to Amazon, Lowe's and The Home Depot by email for comment.

The ban is expected to encompass even more lightbulbs by the end of 2024. CNN Business reported that the Department of Energy has proposed a rule that would require lightbulbs to emit over 120 lumens per watt. The upcoming law will ban compact fluorescent light bulbs, furthering the national push toward LED usage.