What Happened to Lil Tay? What We Know

Lil Tay fans have been left confused after an unattributed statement on the social media star's Instagram said she and her brother, Jason Tian, had died, although people close to her have refused to confirm or deny whether this is true.

Tay, real name Claire Hope, aged 14, became famous through a series of controversial social media posts, with videos showing her cursing and trash-talking other online celebrities.

A post appeared on Tay's Instagram on Wednesday stating: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing.

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.

A photo taken from a video post to Lil Tay's Instagram page, showing over 13 million views, dated May 1, 2018. Reports this week, based on an Instagram post, claimed that the social media star had died. Other statements since have questioned the legitimacy of this post. Liltay/Instagram

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this

overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's

passing are still under investigation.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void

that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

The most recent Instagram post before this was made in 2018. In June of that year, Lil Tay's Instagram was wiped, with "help me" posted to her story.

Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, reportedly told Insider on Wednesday that he could not comment on the Instagram post and declined to answer whether his daughter was still alive.

Tay's former manager, Harry Tsang, also told the media outlet via email that same day: "Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family."

He added: "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved.

"My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Tsang also told The Sun that he had been unable to confirm the statement's legitimacy.

"In times like these, it is imperative that we prioritize accuracy and empathy," Tsang reportedly said.

"I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions."

Newsweek has contacted Harry Tsang via email for comment.

Tay was born in Vancouver, Canada, where her father still lives, before moving to Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the county medical examiner had no information on an investigation into the death of anyone named Claire Hope, according to Insider. Newsweek has contacted the LAPD for comment.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner told Newsweek, "We do not currently have anyone in our system by those names."

The Vancouver Police Department told Newsweek that it had not received any reports of either her or her brother's death. The department added: "As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating."

According to Variety, Tay was at the center of a custody battle between her parents shortly after her Instagram was wiped in 2018.

Newsweek will update this story should it receive verifiable information.

