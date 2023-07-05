Pro-Trump Attorney Agrees to Never Practice Law Again

One of former President Donald Trump's most loyal attorneys has agreed to never practice law again and retire from the profession altogether.

Lin Wood, who was part of the Trump legal team that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election, penned a letter to the State Bar of Georgia on Tuesday, requesting that his status with the bar be transferred to "Retired" effective immediately.

"I understand that this request is unqualified, irrevocable and permanent," Wood wrote to the bar's general counsel and executive director. "I further understand and acknowledge that if granted Retired Status I am prohibited from practicing law in this State and in any other state or jurisdiction and that I may not apply for readmission."

Wood's request for retirement comes as he faces two hearings in Georgia related to his potential disbarment over his role in supporting false claims of voter fraud. The probe began in 2021 after the state bar's disciplinary board received information suggesting that Wood "may have violated one or more of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct."

Alongside the likes of Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, Wood became one of the former president's most prominent attorneys in the wake of the 2020 election. Wood has been widely viewed as an architect of the "Stop the Steal" movement, having referred to former Vice President Mike Pence as "a traitor" and calling for Pence's execution.

He has also promoted conspiracy theories in the past, including claims that "no planes" hit the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001, and that Chief Justice John Roberts plotted to kill Justice Antonin Scalia.

In his letter to the state bar, Wood said he understood that because the disciplinary proceedings are still pending, his retirement is subject to the consent of the Office of the General Counsel.

The request to be transferred to retirement marks a shift in Wood's attitude toward the bar's probe. The former Trump attorney had previously sought to appeal the disciplinary charges, including a mental health exam that he argued violated his constitutional rights. Last year, the State Bar of Georgia's State Disciplinary Board denied Wood's motion to dismiss the formal complaint against him.

Legal commentator Ron Filipkowski suggested on Twitter that Wood was making the request to leave the legal field without coming face-to-face with "his likely disbarment."

Should Wood be allowed to retire instead, he would remain able to represent himself in a court of law as long as he does not use his bar number or the name L. Lin Wood, P.C.

Wood has already faced legal sanctions in Michigan. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker formally sanctioned Wood, alongside former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and seven other pro-Trump lawyers, in August 2021 for their lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump's 2020 loss. Parker stated that the attorneys had participated in "a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process."