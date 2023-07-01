Lindsey Graham Booed In His Own Backyard by MAGA Crowd

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, has been booed in his own state during a speech he was delivering at a Trump rally in Pickens on Saturday.

Graham was one of the guest speakers set to deliver remarks during former President Donald Trump's campaign stop in South Carolina. Several videos circulated on Twitter showing loud booing that broke out across the crowds of Trump supporters when Graham was called up to the stage. The Senator waved to the crowd and repeatedly said "thank you all for coming" as the booing continued.

Social media personality DC_Darino, also known as Rogan O'Handley, shared a video of the crowd and tweeted, "Lindsey Graham was introduced at Trump's rally in his home state of South Carolina & the crowd viciously booed him Humiliating."

"There are many reasons why they did, but #1 is due to his support of the War in Ukraine We're done with NeoCon Warmongers," he added.

The real reasons why the crowd was booing Graham remains unknown, but the Republican Senator defied a GOP pushback against sending aid to Ukraine to help defeat Russia in the ongoing war that began last February.

Above, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to the crowd during a campaign event for former president Donald Trump on July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. Graham has been booed in his own state during a speech he was delivering at a Trump rally on Saturday. Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The United States is among the NATO countries that have continued to send humanitarian and military assistance to the war-torn country, including tanks, artillery, and advanced defense equipment. Those opposing the aid and calling for ending the funds to Ukraine, include Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona Representative Andy Biggs.

During his speech on Saturday, Graham said that he was going to help Trump win the 2024 presidential election, but Trump supporters continued booing him.

"Lindsey Graham is introduced at the Trump rally and is loudly booed, with the crowd chanting, 'Traitor!' at him," political commentator Ron Filipkowski said on Twitter, sharing the video.

In another tweet, Filipkowski said that "Lindsey Graham cuts it short and runs off stage to a chorus of boos after being booed and heckled nonstop by the crowd."

"Lindsey Graham is getting relentlessly booed here in Pickens, South Carolina. Six minutes of boos and counting...Graham is stammering through this. "We like Trump!" Graham says, to which a man yells, 'But not you!'" said NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard.

Meanwhile, Trump headed to the South Carolina rally under mounting legal pressure as he faces investigations from the Department of Justice (DOJ) including his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, in which he was indicted last month. He became the first former president to face federal charges in American history and has pleaded not guilty in the classified documents case. The Capitol riot investigation is still ongoing.

Newsweek reached out by email to Senator Graham's media office for comment.