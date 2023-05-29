U.S.

Lindsey Graham Calls Russian Threats Against Him a 'Badge of Honor'

U.S. Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine War

Senator Lindsey Graham has responded to Russia's decision to place him on a wanted list after accusing him of praising the deaths of Russians in the Ukraine war, calling the threats a "badge of honor."

"I will wear the arrest warrant issued by [President Vladimir] Putin's corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor," the South Carolina Republican said in a statement on Monday.

"To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin's regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine's freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. He responded on Monday to Russia’s decision to place him on a wanted list after accusing him of praising the deaths of Russians in the Ukraine war, calling the threats a “badge of honor.” Kevin Dietsch//Getty Images

Russia's state-run news agencies Tass and RIA Novosti earlier reported that Russia's Interior Ministry had put him on a wanted list.

"Graham, Lindsey Olin, American, born July 9, 1955, is wanted under the article of the Criminal Code," the Russian Interior Ministry said, without specifying what crime he is suspected of.

The news came after Graham met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday. During their meeting, the senator said U.S. military aid to the country was "the best money we've ever spent." The Kremlin rebuked his remarks, referring to an edited video in which Graham appeared to praise the killing of Russians in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The edited video was released by Zelensky's office, showing Graham in his meeting with Zelensky saying "the Russians are dying" followed by the remarks about sending U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

After his remarks were criticized by Russia, Ukraine released a full video of the meeting which showed the two quotes were not linked. According to Reuters, the two remarks made by Graham were made in different parts of his conversation with the Ukrainian president.

"Finally, here's an offer to my Russian 'friends' who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do. Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!" Graham added.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC