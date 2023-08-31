Lindsey Graham's Ukraine Election Plan Dismissed as 'Impossible'

Senator Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold elections appears to have fallen flat, with Zelensky and senior officials stressing the difficulty of holding a nationwide poll in a country still fighting an existential war.

Graham last week urged Zelensky to "take the next step in the development of democracy, namely to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024." The scheduled presidential contest currently cannot take place as the country is under martial law. "I want this country to have free and fair elections, even when it's under attack," Graham said.

The senator, who has been among Ukraine's most vocal advocates in Congress and is traditionally considered a Russia hawk, suggested that holding the elections would help dispel the perception of Ukraine as "a very corrupt country."

But Graham's suggestion has not been enthusiastically received in Ukraine. Though both Kyiv and Washington, D.C., will be hoping that the war has ended by then, the current ebb and flow of the fighting hints at a longer war.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a press conference at an open air exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 26, 2023. Graham has urged the Ukrainian government to hold scheduled elections in 2024, despite the ongoing war. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Under martial law, elections cannot be held and the constitution cannot be amended.

"It's impossible to change the constitution during martial law," Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the chair of the body's foreign affairs committee, told Newsweek.

"In the conditions of fighting going on it's impossible to guarantee safety during voting," Merezhko added. Plus, he said, "more than 5 million Ukrainians are abroad and it would be difficult to organize voting among them." An even larger number are still internally displaced.

The same would be true of the hundreds of thousands now in the armed forces, many of whom are fighting against Russian enemies daily. The added logistical strain of organizing a vote among them would unlikely be welcomed by military planners.

"Elections would cost millions and under present circumstances we cannot take this money from our defense," Merezhko added. "To hold elections when a part of our territory is occupied would send a wrong signal. Interestingly, during World War Two the U.K. didn't have elections."

Zelensky said that Graham's proposal was "very reasonable, very fair," adding: "I would like to hold an election, honestly."

But the president also noted the practical difficulties of holding a contest. "There is a reason why elections are prohibited by law during wartime: it is very difficult to hold them," he said.

Zelensky said the financial cost of holding an election could run as high as 5 billion hryvnias ($135 million).

"I will not hold elections on credit," he said. "I will not take money from weapons and allocate it to elections, either. This is provided for by law. But if you give me this financial support and if the parliamentarians understand that we need to do this, then let's change the legislation quickly."

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Zelensky's office, was blunter in his response. Election observers, Podolyak said, would have to "sit in the trenches" in the event of a vote. "It is practically impossible to organize elections there," he said during a television interview on Sunday.

Parliament vice speaker Oleksandr Korniyenko likewise suggested it is "impossible to hold elections" under current circumstances "because there are many problems of security."

A firefighter inspects a burnt residential house after Russian shelling on August 30, 2023, in Tarasivka, Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have said that nationwide elections cannot be held safely under wartime conditions. Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Asked to comment, a spokesperson for Graham referred Newsweek to a statement released last week in which the senator said he was "very pleased to hear that President Zelensky has opened the door to elections in Ukraine in 2024.

"I cannot think of a better symbol for Ukraine than to hold free and fair elections during the course of a war. Elections would not only be seen as an act of defiance against the Russian invasion, but an embrace of democracy and freedom.

"I realize the Ukrainian parliament must approve this and the security environment to conduct an election would be challenging. However, I cannot think of a better investment for the stability of Europe than helping Ukraine survive as an independent, self-governing, rule of law-based democracy. I would encourage all of Ukraine's allies to help provide the financial and technical assistance to support this effort.

"Holding democratic elections during wartime would be seen as a bold and consequential decision by President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine. It speaks to their vision of a free and democratic Ukraine both today and in the years to come."