Leah Remini, John Travolta Lead Lisa Marie Presley Tributes After Death

Celebrities are sharing tributes for Lisa Marie Presley following her death at age 54 from suspected cardiac arrest.

Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas, California, residence Thursday morning following a "report of a woman in full cardiac arrest," the AP reported. Property records confirmed that Presley lived in the home, the AP said.

As news of the singer-songwriter's death started making the rounds on social media, messages began pouring in.

"I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley," Kevin Can Wait actress Leah Remini tweeted. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

Country singer Leann Rimes Cibrian echoed similar sentiments on Twitter. "Lisa Marie Presley... how heartbreaking," she wrote. "I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley."

"Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again," John Travolta said via Instagram alongside a photo of Presley. "My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

"Just terrible to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' only child," Emmy Award-winning journalist Geraldo Rivera tweeted. "My deepest condolences to her family. This is awful news and I am so sorry for Priscilla's loss."

The Help star Octavia Spencer tweeted, "So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

Andy Cohen simply tweeted, "So sad about Lisa Marie Presley."

Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, just days before her passing. She and Priscilla Presley saw Austin Butler win an award for his portrayal of her father in the biopic Elvis.

"I adore him," she told Extra at the awards show, adding that she was "mind-blown" by his talents in the film. Butler took home the trophy for best actor in a motion picture—drama.

"I actually had to take like five days to process it because it was so spot-on and authentic," she said.

Presley experienced motherhood for the first time when she welcomed daughter Riley Keough, 33, with ex-husband Danny Keough in May 1989. She is also a mom to twin daughters, Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, both 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, took his life in 2020 at the age of 27.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.