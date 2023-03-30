In Lisa Sriken, a 'Jeopardy!' Star is Born

While Jeopardy! champs have traditionally built sizable fan bases via impressively long win streaks, Lisa Sriken has earned herself an army of supporters after just two consecutive victories.

The lawyer from New York City was seen securing her second win during Wednesday night's episode of the long-running show, boosting her overall earnings total to $26,800—despite failing to correctly respond to the Final Jeopardy clue.

And while intellect and trivia knowledge reign supreme on the show, it's Sriken's personality and ability to bring the laughs through her various anecdotes and dramatic facial expressions that have won over viewers.

Lisa Sriken is pictured after securing her second consecutive "Jeopardy!" victory on an episode of the show that aired on March 29, 2023. The lawyer from New York City has become a fan favorite. Jeopardy!/YouTube

In one moment, Sriken shared with host Ken Jennings that she had recently departed her law firm and was experiencing a "midlife crisis."

Joking that she was "stressed out" after Jeopardy! producers "came sniffing around," Sriken drew laughs from the audience as she noted her career goals.

"I'm looking for my next career and I actually figured out that I can throw things really far," she said. "And I have a lot of self-belief, so look for me as an NFL quarterback next season."

"Well, good luck. We'll be looking for you in your next pursuit," Jennings responded.

Obsessed with Lisa Sriken on Jeopardy and even more excited to watch her play in next year’s Super Bowl#Jeopardy #pleaseclap #goodbyecruelworld pic.twitter.com/OfjpcTZphI — Heather Buchanan (@heatherfuture) March 29, 2023

The humorous exchange followed the laughs raised by Sriken during her debut episode, when she spoke about entering a Hall & Oates music video competition alongside a friend. They were tasked with impersonating the musical duo.

"I found out what it's like to be famous and have haters, because I got nasty messages alleging that I look nothing like John Oates, which is false," said Sriken, who landed in third place in the competition.

"You feel like you're a pretty good match for John Oates?" Jennings asked as Sriken motioned to her face. "You're a John Oates type. I can totally see it."

Haters gonna hate 😆



Lisa Sriken plays TONIGHT on #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/dfgr31XsMk — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 28, 2023

During Wednesday's episode, the laughs also rolled in when Sriken failed to find a correct response to the Final Jeopardy clue—putting her brief reign at risk.

Under the category "American Authors," the clue read: "In a periodical in 1807, he called New York City 'Gotham, Gotham! Most enlightened of cities.'"

While all three contestants failed to respond correctly, subsequently shaving large sums of cash from their total winnings, Sriken amused the audience with her answer: "Who is Goodbye Cruel World."

"Planning your Jeopardy! exit, but no," said Jennings, who went on to unveil that Sriken had wagered $4,201 of her $21,400 total, keeping her in the lead.

"Despite your message, you're a two-day Jeopardy! champion!" Jennings declared.

Fans have flocked to social media in the days since Sriken made her Jeopardy! debut to heap praise on the new reigning champ.

"I'm a big fan of Lisa's," wrote one on Twitter, who shared a photo of Sriken's laugh-inducing Final Jeopardy response.

"I just knew Lisa was going to be fun," commented another fan on the social media platform. "She's off kilter and I love it."

Sharing a GIF of comedian Pamela Adlon, another viewer tweeted: "Lisa is hilarious. I'm here for the midlife crisis honesty!"

Lisa is hilarious. I’m here for the midlife crisis honesty! #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/TT9GJEthzp — queensbee (@queensbee4) March 29, 2023

"Obsessed with Lisa Sriken on Jeopardy and even more excited to watch her play in next year's Super Bowl," another quipped.

"As a weird New Yorker I'm rooting for Lisa, a fellow weird New Yorker," said another of Sriken's new fans.

"Lisa is such a character! So entertaining and fun," wrote another viewer.

Jeopardy! contestants who have achieved a five-game win streak usually qualify for the Tournament of Champions. Sriken will be seen vying for her third consecutive win on Thursday's episode of the iconic syndicated show.