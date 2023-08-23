Little Girl Dies From Mosquito Bite in Alabama After Contracting Rare Virus

An Alabama girl has died from a rare mosquito-borne virus that is generally found in horses.

Alabama health officials said two cases of the potentially fatal eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) had recently been recorded in the state.

"While a rare disease, EEE can cause severe illness and death. No vaccine and no specific treatments are available for EEE," said an August 21 Alabama Public Health release. "Two cases of EEE in humans have been reported in Baldwin County in the past few weeks, regrettably including one fatality."

A stock image of a mosquito. Health officials issued a warning about EEE cases in the states of New York and Alabama. Getty

The deceased was a 7-year-old second-grader at Spanish Fort Elementary in Baldwin County, southwestern Alabama, whose identity has not been revealed , according to ABC affiliate WEAR.

Spanish Fort officials said in a Saturday, August 19, that they were aware of the EEE cases and told residents it "sprays for mosquitos weekly along each roadway and street in the City."

A warning was also issued in the state of New York after health officials confirmed the presence of EEE in horses located in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties as well as in mosquitoes in some parts of Onondaga County. There were no human cases reported.

New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald said: "We encourage people living in or visiting these counties to take proactive measures such as wearing long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk, making sure there is no standing water nearby, and using repellents to avoid mosquito bites. The State Health Department will continue to work with local health departments to help protect the health and safety of their residents."

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball added: "Taking simple, proactive, preventive steps to protect yourself and your animals can be extremely effective in reducing the chance of getting ill from mosquito-borne diseases.

"If you're a horse owner and your horse is in need of a vaccination, I encourage you to make an appointment with your veterinarian as soon as possible."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said most cases of EEE occur in eastern and Gulf Coast countries.

According to the CDC: "Approximately 30 percent of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems."

Symptoms of EEE include fever, chills, body aches and joint pain. The illness lasts between one to two weeks and most people make a recovery providing it has not affected the central nervous system. If you suspect that you or a family member has EEE, talk with your health care provider.

The City of Spanish Fort issued guidance on how to avoid mosquito bites to people living in the area, which includes:

Maintain fly screens on windows, doors, vents, and chimneys.

Use insect surface sprays both inside and outside the house to kill mosquitoes.

Use an effective mosquito repellent, containing either picaridin or diethyltoluamide on all exposed skin.

Remove stagnant water around the house so mosquitoes cannot breed.

Change the water in pet drinking bowls, bird baths, and vases at least once a week.

Check and maintain rainwater tanks and water storage vessels to ensure screens are intact and limit mosquito entry.

