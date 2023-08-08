Fact Check

Is 'My First Ankle Monitor' Toy Real or Fake?

Setting boundaries for your children—or even just stopping them wandering off—is a challenge for all parents.

Whether sending them to the naughty step or restricting their screen time, getting kids to respect household rules can often be a frustrating, attritional experience for families.

It was perhaps with that in mind that a video showing a zapping ankle monitor designed for kids, went viral on TikTok this week, attracting tens of millions of views and the question of whether the shocking product was real.

The Claim

A TikTok by account legbootlegit, posted on August 1, 2023, and since viewed more than 30 million times, showed what appeared to be an ankle monitor for children.

An adorable baby crawling on the floor
Stock image of an adorable baby crawling on floor at kindergarten. A TikTok that showed what looked like a child ankle monitor went viral this week. Getty Images

The video shows a person picking up the item, which is branded in the style of Little Tikes, off a store shelf. A voiceover states: "If you're the parent of a young child and you're not getting enough sleep at night, I'm betting it's because your children will not stay in their room.

"That was my problem too until recently when I found this ankle monitor in Walmart."

The video shows how the product can be set up to monitor a child's location and shocking them if they move to any part of a property restricted via an adult-operated app.

@legbootlegit

omg as a parent I'm finally getting a good night's sleep 😭 tysm toddlersoftiktok parenting wow longervideos confessions

♬ right where you left me - bonus track - Taylor Swift

The Facts

Comments underneath the TikTok included "abuse" and "Please tell me this is a joke."

It is a joke. The ankle monitor is not real.

But it is somewhat convincing due to it appearing shelved in a store, the item's professional-looking branding, photography, filming and a voiceover. The video itself however subtly gives it away.

The brand on the box and product is for "little yikes," not the real-life popular manufacturer Little Tikes.

There is also ad copy on the box which shows it is clearly intended as a joke, such as "Make sure that little snot stays in its room!," "Prepare your mini me for its future house arrests," and "See back panel for exclusive parole officer discount offer."

A warning sign at the top right of the box also reads: "They will not stay. You must be firm. Try using a bike lock."

The video's creator, LegBoot, has also produced other deceptive, humorous products such as an "AI-generated action figure."

They have used the "little yikes" branding on other fake toys before, such as a "Cute Lil' Terror Tots Figure," the box for which includes the quote: "I will hunt you down in your nightmares and feast upon your terror."

Newsweek has asked LegBoot for comment.

The Ruling

Satire Fact Check ruling

Satire.

The "ankle monitor" for children is not real. It was created and posted by a TikTok account that specializes in creating phony products.

Clues include the brand name ("little yikes") and ad copy on the box such as "Prepare your mini me for its future house arrests".

Satire: The claim was originally intended as satirical, but was misunderstood or removed from its proper context, and presented to its audience as literal.
Read more about our ratings.
