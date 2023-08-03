Woman Sharing the Best Thing About Living Alone Praised for Being 'Real'

The sweet feeling of freedom when you move out of your parents' house and into your own place, whether it's a palace or a pigsty, is hard to beat; no more curfews, no more sit-down dinners, and no more explaining where you're going.

One TikTok user has gone viral for explaining the joys of living alone and out of your parents' gaze with humor and accuracy in a July 20 video with over 3.8 million views. Newsweek has reached out to Twinkle Stanly via email to hear more about her solo lifestyle.

In the video, Dubai-based content creator Stanly can be seen sitting in her car, tucking into a McDonald's. "It's 11:30pm. Technically I should be in bed, but I wanted McDonald's. If I was living with my parents, I would have had to explain where I was," she says. "Which is of course very normal. I'm OK with it. But just the fact that I don't have to. That it's 11:30, I'm having nuggets in my car. Nobody cares."

Fifty-eight percent of young adults aged 18 to 24 in the U.S are living with their parents, according to the United States Census Bureau.

The percentage of people living with a spouse has decreased from 52 to 50 percent, while at the same time "living alone became slightly more common: 37 million (15%) adults age 18 and over lived alone in early 2021, up from 33 million (14%) in 2011. The percentage of adults living with an unmarried partner also inched up over the past decade, from 7% to 8%," the bureau reports.

Stanly says in the viral video that, because she can do what she wants, when she wants, it "means the days feel longer."

"My heart. It's calm. I am just living. Once you've been robbed of your peace, and robbed of the bare minimum, that's when you get it. These past six months have hands down been the best few months of my life," she adds.

"Did I meet someone? No. Did I get proposed to? No. Did I get a promotion at work. No?

"But I've slept so well. I've eaten well. I've restarted my YouTube channel," Stanly says. "This constant feeling of calm, I never had it before. Life is just perfect, I swear."

"We miss our peace, and privacy is crucial for maintaining our mental health. Quality time alone with ourselves is important for the development of any person's self-awareness," reads an article on UNICEF's website.

The term "OK Boomer" was coined in response to people born between 1946 and 1964, known as the baby boomer generation. They complained that younger generations are lazy, and way behind in life compared to where they were at their age. But the truth is commodities that used to be a basic expectation such as decent affordable housing, are now much rarer, and more expensive to obtain.

"Millennials are often treated as a collective punchbag; they are judged as lazy, unprepared for life, naively ambitious and lacking work discipline, etc," says UNICEF. "The fact that we need longer to begin autonomously supporting ourselves does not mean that creating a place for ourselves in this world should be denied, put on hold, or prohibited."

Users in the comments had a lot of respect for Stanly's sentiments. "TOO REAL," read a reply. "Living alone is so healing," wrote one user.

"That freedom and peace you experience, especially if you grew up in a strict household, is worth everything," posted a second.

"Over a year later and I still feel this way. It's a different kind of peace and happiness," commented a third.

