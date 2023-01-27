'Lockwood & Co.' Creator on His Season 2 Plans—and Big Season 1 Questions

Netflix subscribers have a new action-packed detective thriller to sink their teeth into, this time with Lockwood & Co.



The series, which landed Friday, stars Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as Lucy Carlyle, Anthony Lockwood and George Karim, the members of the titular agency, who make it their mission to fight ghosts.

In their world, which was created by book author Jonathan Stroud, ghosts roam the streets of London every night and can kill people with just one touch or even turn them into shadows of their former selves by placing them in a mysterious coma.

With so much at stake in the first season, the show ends with a number of unanswered questions. Show creator Joe Cornish told Newsweek how he plans to address them in a possible second season.

A warning that what follows contains some spoilers for Season 1.

'Lockwood & Co' Creator on a Season 2

Because Lockwood & Co. was just released on Netflix, the streaming platform will not announce a decision on a second season for some time. But Cornish said he and his writing team are already prepared for that possibility.

Asked if he had plans for a Season 2, Cornish said, "We do. We are interested in honoring the books, and the books do really brilliant things for the characters.

"You know, Jonathan confesses that he was sort of finding this world as he wrote, and really he gets more and more confident [and] sort of expands the world as the books go on, and he discovers by himself all these new twists and corners and characters. So we will follow the path that he has already forged.

"We've already developed the scripts for Season 2. We just have to cross all our fingers and toes that people will engage with the first season enough for Netflix to let us continue exploring the world," he said.

Big Questions From Season 1

The first season of Lockwood & Co. has eight episodes, which not only introduce the show's world but also show Lucy, Anthony and George finding their feet in the agency.

Even so, there are a number of things that viewers will be wondering about when the credits roll on the final episode:

1. What Is 'The Problem' and How Did It Start?

"The Problem" is the event that caused the arrival of ghosts, known as the Visitors, in the world of Lockwood & Co. By the time the show starts, that event has taken place decades before, and it's not clear exactly how or why it started.

Penelope Fittes (Morven Christie) plays a grandmother who was the first person to discover The Problem. But what if she was actually the cause of it? A second season would likely reveal the truth.

2. Are the Visitors a Natural Phenomenon?

Along the same lines, another question is why the Visitors are suddenly haunting London in droves. Lucy proves that one can have a connection with a ghost that will help it not be so violent. But for the most part, the Visitors are hostile.

Another question: Did the Visitors arrive of their own accord or did something happen to suddenly prompt them to appear?

3. Who Is the Golden Blade?

Luke Treadaway stars in the show as the Golden Blade, a villain who thwarts Lucy and Anthony on multiple occasions during their quest to retrieve an artifact known as the Bone Glass.

The character remains largely a mystery, thanks to the fact that he never reveals his name, and his motivations are as yet unclear. He even played a part in Anthony's parents' death, so it seems. But how and why?

4. What Does Penelope Fittes Want?

It is revealed in the Season 1 finale that the Golden Blade works for Penelope, so she is not the heroine that everyone makes her out to be.

The character will likely play an important part in a second season, should the show be renewed, and it'll be interesting to see how it explains why she has been drawn to the dark side.

5. What Happened to Anthony Lockwood's Parents?

In the final moments of the first season, Anthony tells Lucy and George that there should be no more secrets between them, so he will start by telling them the truth about his parents' death.

The truth, it seems, lies behind the locked door in his family home, and the show ends with him opening that door. Stroud's third book in the series, The Hollow Boy, teases that he reveals some of his family secrets. Judging by Cornish's comments to Newsweek, it is likely that a second season would reveal all.

Lockwood & Co. is available on Netflix.