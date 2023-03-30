Outrage As Lodger Tells Landlord 'You Will Get Fat' After Seeing Her Diet

Internet users have rallied around a woman who was fat-shamed in her own home.

In a Mumsnet post, a 41-year-old mom using the handle Orcubed wrote that her lodger had accused her of "eating too much" and said she would get fat if she continued.

A woman should have between 1,600 and 2,200 calories per day, depending on her lifestyle and exercise level, according to the National Institutes of Health. An adult male should consume between 2,000 and 2,600 calories.

Fruit and vegetables are vital for healthy diets. However, a 2019 study published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that only one in 10 American adults eat the recommended daily amount.

Orcubed explained in her March 24 post that her family was hosting the lodger for a few weeks. Their house guest had been working from home—"normally we don't really see each other."

She wrote: "I've just been into the kitchen to get a coffee and opened the cupboard to get a snack to go with it (a dark chocolate rice cake if that's relevant), and she said 'you eat too much. Always eating, eating, eating. You will get fat when you eat like this all the time.'"

The comment left Orcubed feeling "a bit annoyed" and prompted her to list everything she had eaten over the previous few days. She wrote: "Putting aside the fact she was rude, I don't think I eat that much? Basically 3 meals and one snack. Would you consider this a lot of food?"

Most Mumsnet users agreed that Orcubed's food diary looked healthy—and even if it was not, her lodger had no right to pass judgment.

Gisela Bouvier, a registered dietitian based in Florida, also believes it is not acceptable to comment on what other people eat.

Bouvier told Newsweek: "Usually someone is only looking at one meal, or one moment of eating in someone else's day. In other words, they do not see the full picture of what someone is consuming.

"A single meal isn't an accurate depiction of their overall intake and health. We also don't know the budget, accessibility, stressors, food traditions and cultures of others, and their meals may be influenced by some of these factors."

Even in the most unhealthy of situations, Bouvier advised against passing comment. A remark might be well-intended, but it can have a serious impact on the individual if it's taken personally or perceived the wrong way.

Bouvier added: "I don't believe it is ever acceptable to make comments about someone's meal. Even if it comes from a place of concern, it's best to recommend that someone talk to a registered dietitian if they need support with their nutrition."

On Mumsnet, some of the 500 comments left on Orcubed's post even suggested that her lodger had outstayed her welcome.

One person wrote: "What isn't acceptable is policing other people's choices. I would be very clear with your lodger that it's not appropriate to comment on other people's food choices, and you don't want to hear it again. Then carry on exactly as you are."

Another user posted: "I can't be bothered to read what you eat, nor is it relevant. Kick her out. You don't need people negging you in your own home."

