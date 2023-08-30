Long-Lost Ancient Temple of Apollo Uncovered

A long-lost ancient temple of Apollo has been excavated after archaeologists from the Universities of Frankfurt and Kiel in Germany successfully located its whereabouts in Frangissa, near Pera Orinis in Cyprus.

The temple had been known about since 1885 but had been considered lost, a press release from the deputy culture ministry reported.

"The current research project aims to explore these complex structures, which often evolved over several centuries, and gain important insights into the functioning of ancient sanctuaries," the press release said.

Current estimates place the temple as dating back to the Hellenistic period—a period of Ancient Greece that started in 323 B.C. and ended in 32 B.C.

This picture shows part of an enclosure wall at the temple of Apollo in Frangissa, Cyprus. The long-lost temple has been excavated after archaeologists successfully located its whereabouts. NG/SCH

"After its construction, the district underwent successive remodeling and expansion. In a later phase, transverse walls were added, altering the interior of the courtyard. Additionally, parallel flat stone bases were erected alongside the outer walls, likely serving as supports for columns and carrying the roof of a hall that surrounded all sides," the statement from the ministry said.

In Ancient Greece, temples provided a place for worship and ritual practices, as well as providing a place for social, political, and economic functions.

In Greek mythology, Apollo was the god of sun and light and was worshiped at temples and during festivals.

A picture shows the head of an archaic warrior statuette discovered by archaeologists during excavations at the temple of Apollo. NG/SCH

"Through the exemplary investigation of the sanctuary of Frangissa, the current research project aims to explore these complex structures, which often evolved over several centuries, and gain important insights into the functioning of ancient sanctuaries," the statement said.

Of particular interest was the discovery of fragments of terracotta—a type of ancient pot constructed from brownish-red earthenware.

These fragments belonged to a huge male terracotta figure, the press release said.

"The robe of the figure was intricately decorated with incised ornaments. Similar fragments were previously found in 1885 and taken to the Cyprus Museum," it said. "The newly found fragments perfectly match these ancient fragments, confirming the identification of the sanctuary with the site excavated in 1885, which was previously based on various circumstantial evidence."

Archaeologists also found a head of an archaic warrior statuette.

Excavations began in 2021, when the remains of ancient masonry were discovered. The work continued in 2022, until the temple was finally uncovered this year,

Excavations will continue in the area, to allow archaeologists to discover more about the site and the role it played in Ancient Greece.

