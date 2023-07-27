Long-Lost Theater Belonging to Notorious Emperor Nero Found

A long-lost theater belonging to an infamous emperor has been discovered under a walled garden in Rome.

Archaeologists had been excavating the area of Rome near the Palazzo della Rovere (a palace that is also the headquarters of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre) for two years before they finally discovered this theater. It is referenced in several ancient texts and is rumored to be where Emperor Nero rehearsed.

"This is a discovery of exceptional importance, which would bear witness to an extraordinary building from the time of the Julio-Claudian emperors, known from ancient sources, but never found," Daniela Porro, special superintendent of Rome, said in a statement.

The remains of a Roman amphitheater. A long-lost theater has been unearthed by archaeologists, and it's thought to have belonged to Emperor Nero. Servet TURAN

Archaeologists discovered the stairs to the theater, the stage façade, marble columns, and service rooms that were perhaps used for costumes, Spanish news outlet El Pais reported. The team also found several leaf decorations embedded into the building. These have led archaeologists to believe that the edifice is indeed the Theater of Nero.

Emperor Nero is infamous for his cruel nature and debauchery. He is also considered one of history's greatest criminals. He ruled the Roman Empire from 54 A.D. for 14 years until his death at the age of 30. Nero oversaw notable events in Rome's history, including the Great Fire of Rome, which burned from July 18 to July 23, in 64 A.D., destroying most of the city.

There were rumors that the emperor himself started the fire that destroyed 10 of Rome's 14 districts. However, this has been disproven by historians.

The recent discovery was thought to be Nero's private theater. Ancient texts say the emperor had at one point used the building to display the seized possessions of a former chief magistrate. The texts state the vain Nero enjoyed singing and performing there.

The theater is last mentioned in a text from 12th century but, until now, it has remained hidden. The location of its remains was brought to light in early 2020 when excavations began.

Archaeologists also uncovered glass from the 10th century, alongside pottery and goblets, AP reported.

Aspects of this time period in Rome's history remain a mystery to archaeologists. Marzia Di Mento, chief archaeologist at the site, told AP that there have hardly been any goblets of this kind found from this period. The archaeology team will continue looking into the history of the theater to learn more about Nero's exploits.

