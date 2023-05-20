Tears as the Longest Dog Shelter Resident Is Filmed Being Finally Adopted

A long-serving shelter dog has finally been adopted after spending 191 days in its care, as captured in a now-viral social-media clip.

The TikTok video was posted on May 12 by the APA Adoption Center based in Missouri and has been viewed more than 2 million times.

The heartwarming footage shows Fergie, the organization's longest-staying resident, being led by a leash to the new owners' car. Staff members and supporters of the rescue shelter stand watching, clapping, and cheering the old dog from the sides of the walkway. Fergie appears to be getting led out of the shelter by her new family, and they seem to have young children. Fergie had spent more than six months in the rescue shelter's care.

A photo of Fergie the rescue dog from the APA Adoption Center based in Missouri. After spending 191 days at the shelter, she was given a round of applause as she was walked out with her new family. APAOFMO

"Our shelter, like other shelters across the country, is filled with big dogs," a spokesperson from APA Adoption Center told Newsweek. "Fergie was both a staff and volunteer favorite. She was so excited."

The rescue shelter is based in Brentwood, Missouri, and caters for the entire St. Louis region of the state, taking on mainly larger dog breeds in need of care. The shelter has yet to update its social-media accounts with news of how Fergie is doing at her new home.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since the video of Fergie leaving the shelter was shared to the social-media platform, the video has been liked by over 245,000 TikTok users. The female dog has been described as being the "sweetest girl" with a "heart of gold", after finally finding her forever home.

Almost 800 TikTok users have commented on the emotional moment when Fergie goes with her new family, with dozens congratulating the shelter staff on successfully rehoming the senior dog.

"She knows she's going home," one user wrote, while another added: "Welcome to the good life."

A third user posted: "Well who is just the best-est girl ever!!!! you go girl!" A fourth wrote: "God bless these Healers, these Families and these Warriors!"

"I'm sobbing," shared a TikTok viewer. Another wrote that Fergie's long stay is one that should never be repeated: "Congratulations Fergie! Missouri, you've got to do better. No animal deserves to be in a shelter that long. Luckily, it's a no kill shelter."

