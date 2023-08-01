A Long-Shot Trump VP Pick Is Gaining Steam

Steve Bannon has joined a growing number of conservatives who have suggested that a 2024 presidential ticket with Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could find success with voters.

Bannon, a one-time senior adviser to Trump, discussed the possibility during Sunday's episode of his War Room podcast. Though he noted the chances of Kennedy, a Democrat, running with the Republican former president would be a "long shot," Bannon said the pairing could win in a "massive landslide."

Kennedy, who has been accused by critics of promoting conspiracy theories, including those about COVID-19, has found favor with many conservatives. Federal Election Commission filings show he has received large contributions for his presidential campaign from donors who typically give to GOP candidates.

But some prominent right-wing figures would prefer that Kennedy join forces with Trump rather than running his own campaign for the White House.

Donald Trump takes the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors summit on June 30 in Philadelphia. At right, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears at the World Values Network's presidential candidate series on July 25 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty; Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Roger Stone, another former adviser to the ex-president, has suggested Kennedy should receive a top administration role if Trump wins the White House in 2024. Last week, Stone dedicated an episode of his show on the video platform Rumble to the possibility of Kennedy running as Trump's VP.

Numerous social media users have also endorsed a Trump/Kennedy ticket in recent days. The Twitter account {Matt} $XRPatriot said on July 22 that "if RFK Jr. joins Trump's ticket as VP, RFK Jr. brings 23%+ of the Democrat vote, and all the Centrists who aren't super high on Trump but love RFK Jr. It would be an unstoppable ticket."

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump and Kennedy via email for comment.

‼️Trump recognizes RFK Jr. has about 23% of the Democrat vote right now.



If RFK Jr. were to run as an Independent, it would steal a sizable portion of Biden votes, as well as a good chunk of Trump votes.



But if RFK Jr. joins Trump's ticket as VP, RFK Jr. brings 23%+ of the... pic.twitter.com/dd1N3TRhKL — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) July 22, 2023

Naomi Wolf, a bestselling author who has espoused right-wing views in recent years, tweeted that Kennedy should consider joining a Republican candidate.

"Why aspire to lead that party? A bipartisan ticket is the way to go..." Wolf wrote.

As unlikely as a Trump and Kennedy ticket may seem to some, a recent poll from The New York Times/Siena College shows Kennedy is viewed favorably by Republican voters.

The poll of the likely GOP primary electorate found that 53 percent of respondents said they had a "very favorable" or "somewhat favorable" opinion of Kennedy. Meanwhile, only 44 percent of the respondents had a favorable opinion of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence.

Trump himself has also spoken well of Kennedy, saying during an interview last month on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures that he thinks the Democrat is a "very smart person."

"I know a lot of the members of that family, and he's a very smart guy. And he's hit a little bit of a nerve," Trump said. "And a lot of Democrats I know want to vote for him."

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also seeking the GOP nomination, recently shot down the suggestion of having Kennedy as a running mate.

During a July 26 interview with the OutKick's Clay Travis, DeSantis said Kennedy was too liberal to appeal to his base but indicated he would be open to giving the Democrat a position in his administration.