'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Brovarnik Blasted Over New Makeover

90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik revealed she was getting a "mommy makeover" after having three children, dividing fans with her decision.

The reality television personality welcomed her daughter, Ariel, in September 2022 with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

Brovarnik took to Instagram to reveal that she was getting cosmetic surgery, including repairing abdominal rectus diastasis, a condition where the abdominal muscles are separated by an abnormal distance and sometimes occurs during pregnancy.

Posing in a photo with her doctor, Brovarnik explained she had decided to go the "natural" route with her surgery.

Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Santa Monica, California, on June 5, 2022. Loren has revealed she's going under the knife for a "mommy makeover" after having three kids. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images North America

"The day has finally come, I'm getting a natural mommy makeover. This is something I've wanted for a very long time and did a lot of research on, but it's a little different," she captioned the post.

"I was referred to @drdevvdo by a childhood friend because he specializes in doing it naturally. I have abdominal diastasis which is uncomfortable for me, so I've opted to do a tummy tuck to bring my muscles back together.

"We know I've been very open about wanting to enhance my breasts, so I am doing a 360 lipo and fat transfer to my boobs. Doing it [with] a more natural approach is the best way to go. Just like everything else, I'm beyond excited to share this journey with you."

While a number of fans supported Brovarnik or asked her questions about the surgery, some attacked her in the comments for going under the knife.

"There's nothing natural about any of this. I've had both procedures done but never tried to act like it's 'natural,'" wrote one person.

"I'm so sad that you're constantly posting about dieting, working out and now surgery," another commenter said. "You're beautiful and have an awesome family that needs your attention vs. chasing fame. You're better than that."

A third person wrote: "Here we go.... another beautiful reality TV 'star' jumping on the plastic surgery train ....soon she will become unrecognizable as well."

Brovarnik and her husband became breakout stars of 90 Day Fiancé after appearing during season three of the reality series.

The two met while she was on a birthright trip to Israel and now have three children together. Along with Ariel, they are also parents to Shai Josef, 3, and Asher Noah, 2. The reality star went through a traumatic pregnancy with Ariel, who was born 33 weeks premature.

Brovarnik was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and was ordered to two weeks of bed rest after having contractions at just 32 weeks pregnant. A week later, her doctors told her she would need to deliver the baby.

"The neonatologist came into the room and explained to us that everything should be okay and that the baby is developed enough. It's the right decision to deliver it now," Alexei Brovarnik said during an episode of their spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

The episode showed Brovarnik delivering the baby girl as everyone in the room cheered for her healthy arrival.

"It was so amazing to see it's a girl," she said. "Everyone was cheering, I had no idea what was going on. The excitement that I felt and that I'm sure you felt when you heard it was a girl, finding out, I'll never be able to explain that to anybody."