Lori Vallow Struggles to Hear Details As She Is Tried for Murder of Kids

Lori Vallow, the mother accused of killing her two children, struggled to hear the details of the alleged crime in court, according to reports.

Her trial is centered around the killings of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, who both disappeared in September 2019. They were found dead in June 2020.

Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Vallow Daybell, and her husband Chad Guy Daybell were charged with the first-degree murder of Ryan, J.J. Vallow and Chad's former wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, on May 25, 2021.

The pair were arrested on February 20, 2020. Both pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against them at the time of the arrest. Vallow has maintained her plea of innocence since the court case began this week.

East Idaho News' Nate Eaton, who has been covering the case in court since it began in Idaho on Monday, has live-tweeted the goings on in the courtroom.

Eaton has paid close attention to the demeanor of Vallow and her reactions during the proceedings.

In one tweet he said: "Personal observation: Lori Daybell appeared upset this afternoon.

"I've seen her in multiple court hearings, In Hawaii, face-to-face at the Rexburg Airport- I've never seen upset/sad before today.

On Tuesday, Jim Archibald, Vallow's defense attorney, told the court she did not wish to attend the trial in the afternoon, according to KUTV 2 News report Daniel Woodruff.

Woodruff's tweet said: "[Archibald] says it was emotional for her this morning. He says she has a 'fragile state of mind' along with mental health concerns, justifying the request.'

He followed up this tweet by saying: "Prosecutor responds, saying Idaho court rules favor defendant being present during trial. Prosecutor says the state has a right to have Lori Vallow Daybell there."

Eaton live-tweeted Judge Steven Boyce's response to this request by Vallow.

Eaton wrote: "Boyce says the court has authority to override the request of defendant to voluntarily excuse herself from certain portions of the trial where she has been here for the first day and a half of the trial.

"Boyce says her presence can and should be required so the judge denies the request and orders that Lori cannot leave."

He added that Vallow did not appear to react to the judge's decision.

Some social media users have rejoiced at the judge's decision and insisted, if Vallow did commit the crimes she is accused of, she should have to listen to the details.

According to a New York Post report, the prosecution has said Vallow killed her children for "money, power and sex.

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake spoke to jurors ding the case and said: "The defendant Lori Vallow Daybell used money, power and sex, or the promise of those things, to get what she wanted.

"It didn't matter what obstacles she had to remove to get what she wanted.

She continued: "Tylee Ryan had her whole life ahead of her. .. Tylee had money. Lori wanted it. And now Tylee's gone. ... JJ also had a whole life ahead of him but was tough and took time.

"JJ had also lost his father, and when JJ lost his father, he became that much more difficult to take care of. She didn't want to take care of JJ. She wanted money, now JJ is gone."

The defense argued that Vallow has an alibi for the killing of her children and was not near them at the time of their deaths.

In his opening statement, defense attorney Jim Archibald said: "Lori Vallow was in her own apartment in Rexburg, Idaho when JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan died in the apartment of Alex Cox.

He also added she was in Hawaii when Tammy Daybell died.

He also asked that the jury not be swayed by the details regarding Vallow and Chad Daybell's religious beliefs, which have been dubbed radical by some.

Newsweek has contacted Jim Archibald via email for comment.