L.A. Fire Station Dog Howls Along With Sirens on 911 Call in Viral Clip

A video of a dog howling along with fire-truck sirens while on duty at a fire department has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 1.3 million views.

The clip was posted on July 9 by @jacksonthefiredog, the TikTok account of Jackson, a red Labrador that serves as a therapy dog for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A message overlaid on the clip states, "Let's go on a 911 call together!" while a caption shared with the post reads: "I love to howl along with the sirens." The footage shows Jackson howling while poking his head out of a moving fire truck, as the sound of loud sirens is heard in the background.

Howling is a common form of communication among dogs, and it can be traced back to the most-famous howling canines—wolves.

In a July 2020 article for PetMD, veterinarian Dr. Hector Joy said: "Wolves use howling to identify themselves to other wolves, to ward off intruders, and to bond with other pack members.

"Domesticated canines (dogs) diverged genetically from wolves 20,000 to 40,000 years ago. While dogs are different from wolves, they did keep plenty of wolf behaviors, including howling," Joy added.

Our pets' howling response to external noises, such as sirens, has evolved from wolf behavior. Joy said: "Howling was a form of location-detection for wolves. They would use howling to locate their pack members or tell other wolves to stay out of their territory."

What Does a Therapy Dog Do?

A therapy dog is a type of canine that provides "stress-free companionship" to those in stressful locations, according to U.S. Service Animals, largest support-animal registry in the country. "This can be anything from areas struck by a disaster, a hospital, or a nursing home."

The registry said that, unlike a service dog or an emotional support animal, which are focused on helping one particular person, "a therapy dog will visit (or live in) a location where anyone who is there can benefit from them."

Therapy dogs don't need to be trained to perform a specific, "disability-symptom-mitigating task," which service dogs are trained to do.

However, therapy dogs are required to be trained to "learn to behave in public, and they should have the skills and temperament necessary to emotionally support those who need it," the registry said.

Jackson underwent training for two years to become a therapy dog, according to a later comment by the original poster.

'The Greatest Thing'

The latest clip has delighted TikTok users, with Beckaroo writing, "He's doing such a good job helping," while Angel_the_hero posted that "he's definitely loving his job."

Kelly Ann commented: "Hardworking doggo right there!!!!."

Mandie posted: "If this pup showed up after I called 911, that might be all I needed. Emotional support pupper?"

User @giuliariannaa wrote: "This is the greatest thing, a therapy dog for the department. if [he showed] up I would be calm & it would help my shock I'm sure."

