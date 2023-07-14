Joe Rogan Claims L.A.'s Homelessness Problem Will Never Be Solved

Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on Los Angeles' worsening homelessness crisis on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan's observations came a few weeks before Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass renewed her emergency declaration on homelessness, telling media on Monday that the city had over 46,000 unhoused residents and the problem was only getting worse.

Data released on June 29 showed the number of homeless people in L.A. City and L.A. County jumped significantly this year. According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, an estimated 75,518 people are homeless in L.A. County on any given night which is a nine percent rise from last year. Meanwhile, the City of Los Angeles saw a 10 percent increase to an estimated 46,260 people.

"We really need to normalize the fact, unfortunately, that we're living in a crisis," Bass said during a media briefing. "This is a crisis that we know is going to be ongoing. And it requires us to have sustained focus and effort."

Bass first signed the emergency declaration on her first day in office in December 2022 and renewed it on Friday as it expired on July 9.

The declaration included requiring city agencies to report to the L.A. City Council about their efforts to stem homelessness.

It also gives the mayor the power to suspend competitive bidding requirements for contracts of up to one year related to the homelessness crisis and to move city employees from any department to refocus on ending the homelessness emergency.

Rogan shared his thoughts on why the homeless crisis in the city was unlikely to improve.

"Downtown L.A. is f*****," he began. "So many homeless people down there."

The podcaster said he was chatting with a lawyer friend of his in San Francisco about the issue and whether a lack of funding to tackle the issue was the problem.

"He goes, 'no, no, the opposite, the people that are on these homeless commissions, they're making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. So he shows this list to us of all the people in L.A. that are making money that are supposed to be managing the homeless—some of them are making a quarter of a million dollars a year,'" Rogan said.

He then said those staff "have no incentive" to fix the problem.

"If the homeless problem goes away, they don't have a job anymore. So what are they going to do? They're going to make sure it's manageable," he said before pretending to be one of the employees and adding, "Well, we need more funding, we're very close to cracking this problem, but we're going to need more funding."

Newsweek contacted Rogan by email to clarify which commissions he was referring to and where he learned of their alleged salaries.

A clip of Rogan making the comments was shared to Twitter where it was viewed more than 76,600 times.

Mayor Bass spoke about the need for the emergency declaration during her inauguration speech in December.

"I will start my first day as mayor at our city's Emergency Operations Center, where my first act as mayor will be to declare a state of emergency on homelessness," Bass said.

"My emergency declaration will recognize the severity of our crisis and break new ground to maximize our ability to urgently move people inside and do so for good. And it will create the structure necessary for us to have a true, unified, and citywide strategy to set us on the path to solve homelessness."

Newsweek also contacted Mayor Bass and LAHSA by email for comment about Rogan's comments.

LAHSA's chair, Wendy Greuel, said the data gathered in January was part of a trend seen around the country.

"This year's rise in homelessness is part of a national and regional trend, suggesting that the sustained housing crisis and the end of COVID safety net protections have had an effect," she said on June 29 in a statement.

L.A. is working to counter the unhoused persons emergency with a multi-fold strategy, including creating around 8,200 affordable homes this year, but all of the leaders acknowledge the need for more affordable housing, the statement said.

"An increase in affordable housing could help increase the number of annual permanent housing placements. LAHSA reported that, in coordination with its partners, it made 22,540 placements in 2022," according to the statement.