Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Faces First Test With Teachers' Union Strike 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is facing her first mayoral challenge just 100 days after taking office, and the tricky nature of labor disputes, as well as the blueprint left by her predecessors, will make her response critical to the rest of her tenure, experts say.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of Los Angeles school staff walked out on their jobs as part of a three-day strike, halting classes for more than half a million students in the nation's second-largest school system.

While the strike is being led by a union that represents 30,000 school custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other support staff, it is also backed by the United Teachers Los Angeles, who are striking in solidarity this week.

Less than four months as Los Angeles' first Black female mayor, the labor protest has presented Bass with her first real test as the city's leader.

Bass, a former member of Congress who was cast as the progressive candidate in last year's mayoral race, scored a decisive victory over well-funded challenger Rick Caruso, with more than 54 percent of the vote. Although she leads the nation's second most populous city, the mayor of Los Angeles does not have direct authority over the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). Nonetheless, many will be watching to see how she responds to a strike that has sent parents scrambling to find childcare.

"It is common that newly elected leaders face a test early in their term that sets the tone for the remainder," political consultant Jay Townsend told Newsweek.

Using former President Ronald Reagan and former New York Mayor Ed Koch as examples, Townsend said that officials who stand their ground when it comes to union matters often send a clear message that their administration isn't one that can be intimidated.

"If Mayor Bass gives in to unreasonable demands, or capitulates, it will send a message to other interest groups that she can be pushed around," Townsend said. "For the sake of Los Angeles, I wish her well."

Los Angeles school workers—who currently make an average salary of $25,000 a year— are demanding wage increases, more full-time work and full health care benefits for those working more than four hours a day.

"We're often the first #LAUSD employees that students see in the early morning when we pick them up and the last ones they see when we drop them off," the support workers' union, Service Employees International Union Local 99, tweeted Tuesday morning. "WE ARE ESSENTIAL AND DEMAND RESPECT."

For the most part, Bass has taken an approach unlike her predecessors, former Mayors Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, who were both heavily involved in the city's education issues while in office.

"It's clear that Karen Bass is trying to do things differently than her predecessors as she is maintaining a low profile and avoiding a public role in the strike," Democratic pollster Carly Cooperman told Newsweek.

On her 100th day in office, Bass called the labor protest "absolutely a disappointment," expressing concern to ABC7 Eyewitness News that these workers were "really struggling to meet their basic needs" while stating, "We can't have the schools shut down."

"She's expressed sympathies with the union, and has said that the working conditions of employees is unacceptable, but has said that getting involved publicly would disrupt the process," Cooperman said. "How this plays out will certainly be a test of her abilities as mayor and if she is able to help negotiate a deal once both sides are ready, her behind-the-scenes approach until that point will redound to her benefit."

Although Bass has signaled she plans to do most of her work quietly, some have called on her to take on a more prominent role in the matter. Jackie Goldberg, president of the LAUSD school board, told Politico that Bass' involvement in the matter "would be a game changer."

"With her personal relationship with SEIU and its leadership, I think she would be able to be very persuasive," Goldberg said.

Political strategist Michael Hopkins told Newsweek that it's Bass' experience as a leader in the state Capitol, as a member of Congress and as a social worker that has prepared her well for navigating this type of labor dispute.

"She understands [Angelenos'] wants and their needs," Hopkins said. "That's what you want from your mayor."

In a statement made this week, Bass said she was prepared to mediate if the two sides were ready to negotiate.

"I will make sure the wellbeing of L.A. students always comes first as I continue to work with all parties to reach an agreement to reopen the schools and guarantee fair treatment of all LAUSD workers," the mayor said.

Newsweek reached out to Bass' office for comment.