'Losing Weight Ruined My Marriage'

Growing up in Brazil I was always very fit. I never really worked out, but I was always highly active and had a healthy diet. As a young mother I moved to the U.K., and after six months married my second husband.

Quickly, my lifestyle changed dramatically. I was working full-time and found myself eating fast and convenient foods, without exercising much.

At the time I worked at a hotel and the food they served wasn't very healthy—spaghetti bolognese, meatballs, or burgers. My ex-husband loved to cook, so in the evenings made traditional English dishes like shepherd's pie. We often ordered fish and chips or Indian takeout.

Angela Crickmore told Newsweek how losing weight ruined her marriage. Angela Crickmore

On the weekends we drank a lot of alcohol, and sometimes I smoked if I felt like it. We occasionally ate ice cream, sweets, and biscuits. It wasn't all the time, but everything added up. I didn't realize that I was slowly putting on weight.

After seven years of living in the U.K. I had gained 30 kilos and was wearing a U.K. size 20 (U.S. size 16). I do care about my appearance, and about my health, so that slowly started to bother me.

Deep inside I thought: "This is not the real Angela. This is not who I am."

The moment I decided to really make a change was when I saw my hairdresser after she had lost a lot of weight. "Wow, what have you been doing?" I asked. She told me that she had totally changed how she ate.

At that time I didn't really believe the saying: "You are what you eat" but after speaking with her, something changed inside me. "If she can do it, so can I," I thought.

I started cooking my own meals and usually stuck to eating the same things daily. The only exercise I did was walking around the park for one hour every single day.

In the mornings I had porridge with berries and a small amount of honey. For lunch, I had grilled chicken or fish with a small portion of salad, brown rice, or sweet potato and vegetables. As a snack, I might have a rice cake, an apple with peanut butter, or plain yogurt with nuts. For dinner, I had another portion of chicken or fish.

Angela gained 30 kilos after moving from Brazil to the U.K. Angela Crickmore

I started to see results quickly; within one or two weeks. I was determined to carry on.

As I lost weight and felt happier with myself, I grew more selfish so I could achieve my goal. I had to forget about everything around me and focus on myself. Throughout this process, my husband and I grew apart.

We both found it difficult to deal with the change. I was no longer cooking meals he enjoyed and on Saturdays I didn't want to sit on the sofa together and eat takeout, or go to the pub.

I wanted to go for a long walk or take a caravan away for the weekend and explore. It felt like I had too much energy. We wanted different things and I think we began to resent each other.

Slowly, we drifted further and further apart. Toward the end of the year, I joined a gym and started to meet other people with the same mindset as me.

I thought: "Okay, maybe I don't want to be in this relationship anymore. I would like to be with someone who I can explore these things with."

Angela Crickmore went from a U.K. size 20 (U.S. size 16) to a U.K. size 8 (U.S. size 4) in 12 months. Angela Crickmore

It seems he felt the same way. Shortly afterward, he ended the relationship. He told me I wasn't the same Angela he had met and he didn't think we could be together. For one or two months he stayed at home while he found a place of his own, and that was the end.

I think the split impacted me more than I knew. At the time I didn't realize why, but I began to have panic attacks. We had been married for nearly a decade and my son was 10 years old.

Would I be able to pay my rent and afford everything on my own? I did not know what to do.

I had panic attacks on the bus or the train to work, but I didn't know what they were. Eventually, I went to the doctor and they explained what was happening. Initially, I didn't accept that explanation, but as I started doing the breathing exercises they gave me, the attacks slowly started to disappear.

After a year of healthy eating Angela joined a gym. Eventually she moved to London and became a personal trainer for one year. Angela Crickmore

Fortunately, my period of anxiety didn't last very long and a few months after we separated I started talking to other people at the gym. I am a confident and friendly person, so I found it easy to connect with people.

Soon I began posting on social media about my body transformation and gained a large following of women. I soon left the corporate world and became a personal trainer for around a year.

As time went on I started doing photoshoots and collaborations with photographers, and six years ago I met my current partner when he reached out through Instagram to ask me to train him.

We built careers in the fitness world together and I moved in with him. Gradually, my content became a little bit more glamorous, and I stepped away from the fitness side of things, which I think my new partner found tough to deal with.

Though my followers and partner didn't seem happy with the direction my content was going in, I loved taking artistic pictures of my body. I felt like a sensual and feminine woman.

Though weight loss changed her life dramatically, Angela says she does not regret anything. Angela Crickmore

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I joined an adult online subscription service, which I don't think my partner agreed with. I believe it made it harder for us to connect with one another, particularly when it came to intimacy.

Now, we have a very healthy relationship; we're best friends and understand each other completely. Everything is perfect—the only thing I feel we struggle with is intimacy. His dream is for me to quit glamor modeling and go back to fitness, but I don't plan to do that anytime soon.

Eventually, I would like to start my own fitness business in Bali or Spain, but right now my passion is for creating online content. I enjoy dressing up and feeling my full femininity.

Though my weight loss has changed my life dramatically, I do not regret anything. Without losing weight I would not be where I am now, which is focusing on connecting to my more feminine side.

I always feel powerful, but doing this allows me to feel beautiful.

Angela Crickmore is a social media model from Brazil who lives in London, England. You can find her on Instagram @angelcrickmore.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

As told to Newsweek's My Turn associate editor, Monica Greep.

