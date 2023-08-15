I started taking Ozempic in May of 2021. My initial goal was to become healthy. At the time, I was becoming sick due to a thyroid problem.

I was taking three different medications to lower my blood pressure, which was out of control. I was even having to take cortisone injections in my hips every three months. I also wanted to lose weight. My life was spiraling out of control.

After my first Ozempic injection, I felt nauseous but this wore off within a few months. I love the fact that taking Ozempic stopped the food noise in my head. I did not have a consistent desire to eat everything. I felt satisfied with smaller amounts of food and had more control of my life.

Shelley Dunnett pictured before and after losing 147 pounds. Shelley Dunnett

Within the first month of taking Ozempic, I lost roughly 12 pounds, which was very shocking for someone who was never able to lose weight. I had struggled all my life with my weight and went from one diet to another. But no matter what diet I followed, losing weight was very difficult and depressing. Taking Ozempic helped me achieve my goals and I saw results with all the hard work that I put into becoming healthy.

After I had lost roughly 80 pounds, I developed an "Ozempic face". Ozempic face happens when you lose a lot of weight, causing your skin to sag. I lost volume in the lower part of my face, which I was not impressed with. Because I was losing weight very quickly, my body was not catching up with the weight loss.

I also developed an "Ozempic butt". My butt became flat and saggy, like my chin. I also had extra skin sagging in my stomach too, but this is what happens when you lose weight very quickly, and it will resolve itself after some time.

Moving my body helps tighten up my loose skin. I exercise my jaw, chin, butt, stomach, and legs. I walk every day and I look forward to it. I have some weights that I lift as well to help tighten up the "Ozempic arms". I do some facial massages and jaw exercises to tighten up the "turkey neck" but I think in future I may have to look into a "mommy makeover" to have some excessive skin removed.

So far, I have lost 147 pounds. I'm eight pounds away from my goal weight. I am looking to stay on Ozempic for the rest of my life because obesity is a disease and all diseases need to be medicated.

I still have to take medication for my thyroid disease and I can never come off it, although it is under control. I am looking at remaining on Ozempic to keep my disease under control, although it may be in smaller dosages.

Shelley Dunnett pictured after losing 147 pounds on Ozempic. Shelley Dunnett

I've also been doing intermittent fasting, not to maintain my weight, but for the health benefits that come with it. I started doing this at the same time that I started eating a carnivore diet, which I believe is good for my muscles and my health. I eliminated all foods that contained carbs, as well as all forms of sugars, chemicals, and preservatives to reach my main goal of being healthy.

I fast every day for 18 hours. I eat my first meal of the day at 3 p.m. and my dinner at 9 p.m., and then go into my fasting state until 3 p.m. the following day.

I am looking forward to reaching my goal of 130 pounds. However, I am currently in my goal weight range, which is 108 pounds to a maximum of 150 pounds. The sense of satisfaction from reaching my goal and fighting this hard to get my health back is worth more than I could ever explain.

If you struggle with not being able to lose weight, have high blood pressure, and have arthritis, getting your health back is a priority for you. I am not a doctor, but I have no problem recommending others to take Ozempic. It was a miracle medication for me and I feel that it saved my life.

Shelley Dunnett is an online English language teacher in Canada. She began taking Ozempic in May 2021.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own and are not medical advice.

Do you have a unique experience or personal story to share? Email the My Turn team at myturn@newsweek.com