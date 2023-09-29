Lost 4,400-Year-Old Tomb Found With Ancient Egyptian Mummy Inside

Archaeologists have rediscovered a lost tomb that contains a mummy of an ancient Egyptian official.

The tomb belonged to an official known as Ptahshepses who lived around 4,400 years ago during the 25th and 24th centuries B.C. Archaeologists with the Czech Institute of Egyptology at Prague's Charles University said this week they located the tomb near the notable archaeological sites of Abusir and Saqqara in 2022 using satellite imagery and the study of old maps. Further excavations were conducted at the site this year.

The tomb was partially exposed almost 160 years ago by the French scholar Auguste Mariette, who uncovered an intricately decorated false door with a lintel, or a kind of supporting beam. But not long after the discovery, the tomb disappeared under the desert sand.

The false door and lintel contain information about Ptahshepses' official career, telling the story of his education at the court of Menkaure—an ancient Egyptian pharaoh who was born in 2532 B.C. and died 2504 B.C.

According to the information on the false door, Ptahshepses married the daughter of Userkaf, a pharaoh who reigned for a short period in the early 25th century B.C.

"This reference itself indicates that Ptahshepses is the first known official of non-royal descent in Egyptian history who was given the privilege of marrying a royal daughter," the Czech Institute said in a Facebook post.

In addition, on the lintel there is a reference that is one of the earliest attestations of the deity Osiris, the god of fertility and the embodiment of the dead.

"This makes the official Ptahshepses even more unique because he can be credited with the idea of introducing the famous god of the Egyptian afterlife into the Egyptian pantheon," the Facebook post said. "Given Ptahshepses' political, historical and religious significance, the tomb is one of the most remarkable discoveries of the recent periods in Egyptian archaeology."

Excavations at the site uncovered an extensive, 137-foot-long and 72-foot-wide superstructure of the tomb. It included a relatively well-preserved chapel with painted decoration in the entrance and a long access corridor.

In the spring of 2023, archaeologists examined the burial chamber, which appeared to have been robbed in antiquity. Nevertheless, it still featured some original funerary artifacts (including pottery), the remains of votive offerings, jars and a mummified fish.

In addition, researchers found a partially opened sarcophagus with a complete mummy of Ptahshepses inside.

Examination of the mummy by Egyptian anthropologists has provided important new data on the evolution of mummification during Egypt's Old Kingdom, which lasted from around 2700 B.C. to 2200 B.C.

One of the researchers, Miroslav Barta, said in a statement: "The tomb of a man who changed the course of Egyptian history has been rediscovered, representing one of the expedition's greatest recent discoveries. The research is still ongoing, and further discoveries will likely be made to shed new light on his family and times."