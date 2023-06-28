I Lost 65lbs in 7 Months

Many life events lead to my weight gain. I became a mom and wife at just 17 years old. I went on to have three more children. A very rocky marriage later lead to a divorce. I was suddenly a single mom with no income struggling to survive. Add the sudden loss of my big brother, I felt lost and wasn't taking care of myself.

I was able to finally gain employment and worked hard to provide for my family and worked my way up to management. It was at that job I met and married my current husband. I found my health continue to decline quickly. It was hard to even function.

In November 2015 after months of tests and struggles, I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. At this point, I now had two more children with my current husband and was working full-time with six children.

Amy Laforett (pictured) lost 65 pounds in seven months. She told Newsweek that she wanted to be healthier for her granddaughters birth. Amy Laforett

My health took a turn for the worse and shortly after that, I found out I was pregnant with my seventh child.

I had to quit the career that I had worked so hard for and became extremely sick and depressed. I gained 80 pounds with that pregnancy and because of my autoimmune disease, I felt very limited with options to get rid of that extra weight.

For the next five years, I suffered in silence and just accepted that this was how my life was going to be from now on: Sick, unhappy with myself, and unhealthy.

I made excuses and got stuck in the victim mindset. I sat around feeling sorry for myself, giving every last ounce of energy to everyone else and leaving nothing for me. I lost myself.

Fast forward to December 2021, on Christmas Day my eldest son and his wife announced to us that they were expecting. I was going to be a grandma!

Within moments it flipped a switch in me. I just kept thinking about how I was giving every last bit of myself to care for my kids and my family, and how I was barely hanging on as it is.

How was I going to be able to play and help with a grandchild when I had nothing more to give?

I knew I needed to do something and I was going to be the only one that could make it happen. Nobody was coming to save me. It was up to me.

I made up my mind and set a time to start my journey. I knew I only had until August to lose the weight to be able to be the best grandma and mom I could be. I was determined. I did my research and found some information on calorie deficit and intermittent fasting and I started it on January 3, 2022.

I limited my daily calorie intake, as well as the time of the day that I would consume the calories. I was eating 1,000 calories less than I was burning every day, so on average, I would eat between 1,500 to 1,700 calories daily.

There are different deficit amounts you could do and still lose weight; the amount depends on each individual.

I was very limited on the exercises that I could do because of the fibromyalgia so I found that walking is what worked best for me. I walked two miles every day and that helped me burn the calories needed to stay within my daily calorie intake.

I also started the 16:8 fasting method, fasting for 16 hours, and eating for 8, and would usually eat between 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

I worked hard and stayed consistent and by August 3, 2022, just seven months after starting my journey, I had lost 65 pounds, just in time to welcome my beautiful granddaughter who was born less than two weeks later.

It wasn't an easy journey by any means. I blew out both my knees in the beginning and struggled to adjust to the fasting but I didn't give up and I started to see success pretty quickly.

Amy Laforett pictured before (L) and after (R) losing 65 pounds in seven months. Amy Laforett

I kept daily progress pictures to help me see the difference and I redirected my thoughts anytime I started to doubt myself. I also started a TikTok account to hold myself accountable and to possibly help others and pull inspiration from those who were going through something similar. A few of my videos went viral and I was thrilled to see I was inspiring people to start their journey as well.

My family was also a huge support along the way and I'm glad I could set an example to my kids to show them you can do hard things.

Since losing weight my health and quality of life have improved immensely. I have very few fibromyalgia symptoms and most days my pain is nonexistent. I have more energy to care for my kids and help babysit my granddaughter.

Although I'm not currently counting my calories, doing the deficit has taught me a lot about myself and about food, which has helped me to maintain my weight. I learned that I can still enjoy pizza and treats and all the comfort foods but learned to not overeat. I still do the fasting for most of the week because I feel the health benefits when I do.

I always thought that losing weight meant surgery, or pills, or a gym pass. I never imagined I could have such great results losing it naturally with no intervention and little to no cost, all while struggling with an autoimmune disease.

I think everyone, including myself, was shocked but happy with my results. But the comment I've received the most from others is that I look happy.

My life has changed for the better in so many ways and I've never been happier. I just want others to know it is possible for them too. I am a mom to seven children and one granddaughter on a fixed income and with very little free time.

If I can do it, anyone can do it.

Amy Laforett is a 39-year-old stay-at-home mom to seven kids and grandmother to one. You can find her on TikTok: @amylamey89.

