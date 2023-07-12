Owner Dreams Missing Cat Is Found, Next Day CCTV Captures Her Walking In

Having an animal go missing can be one of the most painful things that can happen as a pet owner.

One person who recently went through that exact situation is TikTok user Emily, who goes by the account name @emilysoddities.

In the video posted four days ago and viewed over 3.6 million times, Emily and her husband can be seen on security camera, standing on their porch. The couple are checking the footage of the night before on their phone to look for their missing cat Chloe. She had been missing for seven days "with no sightings."

A lost tabby cat against a leafy background. A woman's pet has come home after seven days away following the owner's dream that the cat would come back. SERHII LUZHEVSKYI/Getty Images

There are many reasons why a cat may go missing. It could be looking to mate if it's not spayed or neutered; it could have gone hunting; or it's possibly defending its territory from neighboring cats. If your pet has run away, don't panic. Around 15 percent of people will lose their cat within the first five years of getting it, while 74 percent of those lost cats will be found, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"My cat of 8 years was missing for 7 days with no sightings. I refused to stop looking for her because I had a dream of my husband calling her home and her running up to us. well dreams do come true because this is exactly how I envisioned it!," reads the caption.

At one point, the couple look up as they hear a meow as Chloe comes trotting toward them. "It's just like my dream, you were wearing the shorts, it's my dream," Emily says to her husband. "Come here, my girl," she adds as she rushes to pick up her cat, sobbing uncontrollably.

In a follow-up video, Emily says that, the night before, she was up late at night looking after their baby and called out to Chloe from the porch at 2:54 a.m. After going back inside, at 2:57 a.m., Chloe turns up to the porch with a stray cat trying to get in.

In the same video, Emily explains the dream she mentioned. "We had gone to bed around 4 a.m. and I had this weirdly vivid dream of being out on our porch," she said, "my husband walking outside, in those green shorts standing on the edge of our porch and going psst, and Chloe running up to him from that exact direction. Down to the tee, it was exactly the way I had dreamed."

One viewer commented: "I'm so glad she's home meow, the lady coming around the corner at the end made me laugh."

"Oh my gosh I felt your relief through the screen. I'm so glad she came home!" wrote another.

"Losing your baby like that takes a piece of you, and when they come back it hits your soul same happened with my kitty the relief," posted a third.

