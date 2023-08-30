News

Lost Dog 'Saved a Life' As Search Party Finds Elderly Man Trapped for Days

By
News Indiana Health Dogs Police

People searching for the owner of a dog that bolted from its Indiana home ended up saving a man's life after hearing his screams coming from inside a house, according to police.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), which operates southeast of Indianapolis, shared a chance rescue that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, August 26.

A couple of "good Samaritans" who found a dog that broke her chain tried to find her owner when, by chance, they found a man in serious need of medical attention.

An ambulance and couple with dog
A split image of an ambulance and a couple after a man was found needing medical assistance in his home. Getty/JCSO

In a Monday, August 28, police Facebook post, a spokesperson said: "When going door to door looking for the home of the dog, the good Samaritans could hear a male subject yelling for help inside of a home.

"The man entered the residence where he located an elderly male who needed immediate medical attention and had been down, immobilized for at least two days. The individuals called 911 and Rescue 20 came and provided immediate care and transported the elderly male to the hospital."

It continued: "A Rescue 20 worker advised deputies that if he had not been found soon, the male may not have survived much longer."

After the man went to the hospital, Sheriff Kenny Freeman transported the dog—who they have called Daisy, although her real name is not known—to animal control where she was eventually handed over to her owners.

The specific details of the man's medical emergency were not released by police and his current condition was not known as of Wednesday morning.

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The ASPCA added: "We estimate that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The biggest decline was in dogs (from 3.9 million to 3.1 million)."

It added that about 810,000 animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners. Of those, 710,000 are dogs and 100,000 are cats.

The ASPCA also explained: "Approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year (2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats)."

A JCSO spokesperson added: "Thank you to these good Samaritans for their kindness in caring about the dog but also potentially saving the elderly male.

"Dogs truly are man's best friend. Although it was not her owner, this pup breaking loose likely saved a life."

Newsweek has contacted the JCSO for comment via its website.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

