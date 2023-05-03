Girl Who Lost Teddy With Sound of Late Mother's Heartbeat Is Gifted Replica

A four-year-old girl who lost a teddy bear containing a recorded clip of her late mother's heartbeat has received a replacement for the priceless toy.

The family, based in New Tazewell, Tennessee, had mistakenly donated the teddy bear to a local Goodwill store close to the city of Knoxville.

The error sparked a public search for the bear, which a member of the public purchased soon after arriving in the thrift store.

But although the original toy has not yet been located, the family has now received a replacement for the tie-dyed multi-colored teddy bear that was so precious to the young girl.

Writing on Facebook on Tuesday, Goodwill Industries-Knoxville said it "extends our gratitude" to Build-A-Bear Workshop and local radio station The Big ONE 106.3 FM WRIL for "their efforts in providing a matching Rainbow Sparkle bear with the heartbeat of the 4-year-old child's late mother placed in the new bear."

A lost Build-A-Bear with the mother's heartbeat has been replaced for 4-year-old child in Tennessee. The bear was accidentally donated to a Goodwill thrift store, and the original bear has not yet been located. Courtesy of The Big 1063 FM

"Goodwill Industries-Knoxville is grateful for the outpouring of support in trying to locate the original bear that was accidentally donated," the statement added. "The new bear has been reunited with the family. Thank you all!"

A statement shared with Newsweek from Build-A-Bear said the staff "were heartbroken to hear the news about the missing Rainbow Sparkle Bear."

"Understanding how precious furry friends often are, the team at the warehouse (otherwise known as the "Bearhouse") reached out to the local radio station, WRIL, that originally aired the story of the missing bear," the statement continued. "WRIL contacted the family directly and it turned out that they still had the original recording of the sound."

Build-A-Bear staff then obtained the original recording from the family, which was added to the new toy, the statement said. "The new Rainbow Sparkle Bear, with the sound file included, was promptly sent to WRIL," it added.

The lost bear was donated to Goodwill in mid-April, but a new toy has been created using the original recording obtained from the family. Courtesy of The Big 1063 FM

"While we remain hopeful that the original bear is located, it is our sincere wish that this new teddy bear will provide a bit of comfort for the child and the family at this time," the statement said.

Goodwill Industries-Knoxville had previously posted an appeal for the bear, saying the family had "accidentally donated a bear that was very sentimental to them and it was sold in our store before they realized it."

The local radio station said in mid-April that it had been in contact with the girl's father, who wanted "to thank everyone for trying to felt find this bear." The station added it had spoken with the manager of the Goodwill in New Tazewell, who reportedly posted a sign in the local thrift store window, reiterating the appeal for the bear's return.

The girl's father, named in local media reports as Tylor Kennedy, had returned to the store after the donation was made, to see whether the bear could be reclaimed.

"The father came back to see if it was still there after he realized his mistake, but it was already gone," according to Cindy Dodson, a representative for Goodwill Industries-Knoxville.

"We're doing our best to get the word out that this little girl would like her teddy bear back, and we're hopeful that she will," Dodson added, saying that staff working in the store do not know "if something is donated by mistake or has sentimental value."

Newsweek has reached out to Goodwill Industries-Knoxville by phone for comment.