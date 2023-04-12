News

Louisville Gunman Connor Sturgeon's Parents Break Silence

News Louisville Kentucky Shooting Mass shootings

The parents of the 25-year-old gunman who opened fire at a bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, killing five people, have broken their silence over the shooting, writing in a statement that there were "never any warning signs" about what their son might do.

The shooter, Connor Sturgeon, went on a rampage at Old National Bank with a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle that he had acquired at a local dealership only last week. He livestreamed the attack, during which he shot and injured numerous employees of the bank and killed five. Sturgeon was killed by police called to the scene after a shootout that injured two officers. According to police, the assailant was killed within nine minutes from the first reports of gunfire in the Kentucky city.

On Tuesday, officials said that Sturgeon had told at least one person that he was feeling suicidal before the rampage. But his family said that, while they were aware of his "mental health challenges," they could have never imagined the 25-year-old committing such a "shocking act" of violence.

Louisville bank shooting
Manetta Lemkheitir writes on a cross at the memorial outside of the Old National Bank on April 11, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. On the morning of April 10, a gunman opened fire inside the Old National Bank building killing four people. A fifth victim later died in the hospital. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

"No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community," the family's statement reads. "We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department."

The statement continues: "While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act. While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened."

Sturgeon was a University of Alabama graduate whose LinkedIn profile said he was working as a "syndications associate and portfolio banker" at Old National Bank. Louisville Metro Police's interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed that Sturgeon was an employee of the bank, and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told reporters that that's why the gunman had access to the building.

Initial reports saying that Sturgeon was potentially being fired from the bank, mentioned by CNN, were denied by Greenberg, who said he was not aware of such notice.

Sturgeon reportedly left a note behind, U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey said at a press conference on Tuesday with other city officials.

