Louisville Shooting: Multiple Casualties as Police Swarm Scene

A suspect is dead after five people were killed and eight others were injured Monday morning in Louisville, Kentucky, according to local law enforcement.

It remains unclear whether the shooter is listed among the five dead. Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said during a press conference that it's unverified whether the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers.

"There is no longer an active aggressor threat," the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) tweeted at about 10:17 a.m. ET. "The suspected shooter has been neutralized."

About an hour earlier, police tweeted a warning for citizens to stay away from the 300-block area of East Main in downtown Louisville due to confirmed "reports of an active aggressor." That was when they said multiple people had been killed in or around an Old National Bank location.

Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. According to initial reports, there are multiple casualties at the scene, but the shooter is no longer a threat. Police said five people are dead and six others are injured.

An update posted to Twitter by the LMPD said calls about the incident initially came in at approximately 8:30 a.m. Officers were on the scene "in minutes," and the shooting was conducted by a lone individual.

They also confirmed that the injured citizens, including two police officers, have been transported to a University of Louisville hospital. The LMPD added that "there is no active danger to the public at this time."

Meanwhile, FBI Louisville special agents tweeted that they also responded to the scene to assist members of law enforcement.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said during the press conference that one officer is in surgery for sustained injuries.

"This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn't make it today. And I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is gonna make it through," Beshear said.

The governor encouraged the community to pray for the individuals involved, including members of law enforcement, and to seek any mental help resources they may need.

Humphrey said during the press conference that the shooter, whose identity has not been disclosed, had a connection to the bank either as a former or current employee.

It remains unclear whether the bank had security, Humphrey added, saying it will be analyzed as part of the ongoing investigation.

A video circulating online appears to show a road near the crime scene where numerous gunshots can be heard, along with police sirens.

"Active shooter in the bank, get out of your car," one officer can be seen and heard telling drivers stuck in traffic in proximity to the shooting.

One male witness who was reportedly inside the building told local news station WHAS11 that he saw a man with a "long assault rifle" fire multiple shots inside the bank on the first floor near the conference room area.

"He just started firing," he said. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

Another witness who works in an office building facing the bank reportedly told the station that the shooter and law enforcement officers got into a "shootout." Civilians in the middle of the gunfire were carried out.

"There is an active police situation downtown," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg tweeted. "Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible."

"LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties," tweeted Beshear. "I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

