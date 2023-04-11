Louisville Survivor Relives Moment Worker Was Shot: Their 'Blood Is on Me'

A shooter opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, killing five people.

The shooter, a 25-year-old bank employee, died after an exchange of gunfire with police.

Troy Haste said he was in a conference room on the first floor when the shooting began and was next to someone who was shot.

The slain victims include the bank's senior vice president, Tommy Elliott, who Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said was a close friend of his.

An employee of a Louisville bank has described the moment a shooter opened fire during a meeting on Monday, recalling how he was standing next to a colleague who was shot.

Authorities said an employee armed with a rifle opened fire inside Old National Bank on Monday morning, killing five people while livestreaming the attack on Instagram.

Police arrived as shots were still being fired. They killed the shooter, identified as 25-year-old bank employee Connor Sturgeon, in an exchange of gunfire, Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Troy Haste, an account executive at Old National Bank, said he was in a conference room on the first floor when the gunfire began.

Witness interviews of video who was inside who had 🩸 on him pic.twitter.com/gZMtDQTJ2S — blue star 812 (@bluestar812) April 10, 2023

"We heard a click, and the lady next to me turned around and said 'what the heck' and he just started shooting," a visibly shaken Haste told ABC affiliate WHAS.

"Whoever's next to me got shot, blood is on me from it," he said, as he pulled fabric near the shoulder of his shirt to show the blood.

Another employee, Daylin Riggs, said he had walked past the conference room "where everyone was" around the time of the shooting.

Riggs said he heard a loud noise that he initially thought was commotion from construction work.

"I had to grab something and then on my way back up to the elevator, I just hear this loud... I thought there was like something like dropping 'cause they're doing some construction or some renovations in there," he said.

"And as I got up there, the guy was like, 'Run there's a shooter.'"

Police identified the victims as Tommy Elliott, 63, Joshua Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, and James Tutt, 64. Police announced on Monday night that a fifth person, 57-year-old Deana Eckert, had died.

Law enforcement officers gather outside the front entrance of the Old National Bank building after a gunman opened fire on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Elliott, senior vice president of Old National Bank, was one of his closest friends.

"Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career," Beshear said during a press conference. "Helped me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad."

He added that each of the victims was "irreplaceable, amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us."

Several others were treated for injuries from the shooting, including two police officers.

One of the officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt, was in critical condition after being shot in the head and having surgery.

Wilt, who graduated from police academy on March 31, "ran towards the gunfire today to save lives," the police department said on Twitter. The police department has been contacted for further comment via email.

Monday's shooting is the 15th mass killing of the year in the U.S. where four or more people were killed other than the perpetrator, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

It came just two weeks after three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.