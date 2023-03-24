The new season of Love Is Blind, the fourth installment of the Netflix dating show, has 30 new contestants taking part, one of them being Irina Solomonova.

The hit series follows a group of singles who are ready to settle down, and are willing to take part in a unique experiment in the search for true love.

Fans will watch as Solomonova, along with her Love Is Blind co-stars, date in the show's iconic pods where they can't see who is on the other side.

Some contestants then choose to get engaged to one of their co-stars (without ever meeting them in the flesh) but, as fans of the show know, not all will make it down the aisle on their wedding day.

In the first batch of new Love Is Blind episodes, released on March 24, Solomonova causes more of a stir with her friendships than she does with her romantic entanglements as she can be seen having tense relations with some of the other women on the show.

In one incident she and friend Micah Lussier laugh at their co-star Amber Wilder when one of the men, Paul Peden, breaks things off with her in favor of Lussier.

The duo are even caught listening in to Wilder's conversation and giggling as she breaks down in tears following the split.

Solomonova also gets into an awkward conversation with Bliss Poureetezadi after Solomonova asks to borrow birthday candles from her for Zach Goytowski, the man they are both interested in, while Poureetezadi is baking him a cake.

Amid the laughing and the candle drama, Love Is Blind fans may be curious to know more about Solomonova and her life outside the show.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Love Is Blind cast member Irina Solomonova.

Irina Solomonova's Age

Love Is Blind's Irina Solomonova is 26 years old.

Irina Solomonova's Job

According to Solomonova's Love Is Blind profile, she is a business owner.

On her Instagram account, she states that she is the founder of Solo Collective, an event planning business.

Solo Collective's website states that the company helps "create memories of a lifetime by curating a space that celebrates people, life's events, and the moments in between."

The website also states that the business was founded in 2020.

Irina Solomonova's Instagram

Fans can follow Solomonova's Instagram at the handle @irina_solo

At the time of writing, Solomonova boasts 2,770 followers, but we're sure this will only increase once the Love Is Blind episodes have been released.

Solomonova's page is full of pictures of her smiling for the cameras, as well as moodier shots of city landscapes.

The Instagram page also features some shots of the star and her friends, but gives no hints as to who, if anyone, she ends up with from Love Is Blind, or if she is currently in a relationship.

Fans can also follow Solomonova on TikTik at the handle @irinasolo_.

Solomonova has described her perfect Love Is Blind partner as someone who is "driven, creative and passionate," but ultimately she just wants to "find [her] best friend to do life with."

The star has also opened up on the show about her acne, and the insecurities that have been sparked by the skin condition and her scars.

When Is Love Is Blind Season 4 On?

Season 4 of Love Is Blind has 12 hour-long episodes that will be released in batches on Netflix. This is the release schedule:

Episodes 1 to 5: March 24

Episodes 6 to 8: March 31

Episodes 9 to 11: April 7

The wedding episode will then be released on April 14.

The first part of Love Is Blind Season 4 is now available on Netflix. The previous seasons are also on the streaming platform.