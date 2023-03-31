'Love is Blind' Fan Spots Revealing Detail About Contestant

One of the most talked about contestants on this year's Love Is Blind may have tried to find love on another reality series.

Kwame Appiah, 33, is starring on Netflix's Love Is Blind 4 and has captured fans' attention for serenading his potential suitors with an acoustic guitar.

Love Is Blind is the popular reality series that sees singletons date each other in "pods" for 10 days without ever laying eyes on each other. Some of the contestants can choose to get engaged and only then do they meet their future spouse in person.

Once their out of the pods, the lovebirds fly away for a tropical vacation with the other players, before they return home to navigate their new lives together ahead of their weddings.

The former soccer player and current sales development manager had originally hit it off with Micah, and even planned to propose to her until she dumped Kwame for Paul.

But Kwame soon found love with Chelsea and despite being accused of still flirting with Micah during the couples' face-to-face meeting in Mexico, vowed he'd made the right choice.

"It was interesting seeing Micah for sure, 100 percent, but I think at that point in time I was already at the point where I knew I had made the right decision," Kwame told Extra TV.



While fans are speculating whether Kwame and Chelsea have made it through and are still together as a couple, it seems his stint on Love Is Blind 4 was not the first time he's tried to find love on a reality TV show.

One eagle-eyed fan was watching Married At First Sight on Netflix when he spotted a familiar face in the opening minutes of season 10.

Married At First Sight is another social experiment within a reality TV series that sees "love experts" pair up a couple who then get married sight unseen and then try to make their new married lives work out.

During the premiere episode, the love experts greet the singletons who are attending a day of auditions and workshops in Washington D.C. to see whether they are suitable in making it on to the show.

The fan saw a man who looks like Kwame enthusiastically clapping at the back of the room and paused it so other could get a look in a video posted to Twitter.

"Aye Kwame...you gotta explain this one. You been on all the shows looking for a wife 😭😭😭 #MAFS #LoveIsBlind," Twitter user, @blackerandproud captioned the post.

In the video he said: "Married At First Sight season 10. We caught you... this man's been looking for love since season 10."

Aye Kwame…you gotta explain this one. You been on all the shows looking for a wife 😭😭😭 #MAFS #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/cL1B5KA3yQ — Floss (@BlackerAndProud) March 30, 2023

Newsweek contacted Netflix by email for comment.