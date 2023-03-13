How To Watch the 'Winter Love Island' U.K. 2023 Final—Where To Live Stream

After a dramatic season, the finale of the U.K. version of Winter Love Island is finally here and will take place on Monday, March 13.

The ITV dating show, which also has versions in the U.S. and Australia, returned to screens earlier in 2023 with a brand new host in the form of Maya Jama.

The 28-year-old, who is an accomplished presenter in the U.K., took over from past host Laura Whitmore for the ninth season of Love Island U.K., and will also front the 10th edition which is set to follow later in 2023.

Love Island U.K. used to only air once a year and was filmed in Mallorca, Spain, but now there are two installments annually, with the winter edition filming in South Africa instead.

There has only been one previous winter edition of the show, which aired in January 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program had been unable to return until 2023.

Over the past eight weeks, Love Island fans have watched as the contestants have made, and broken, romantic connections, all whilst living in close quarters in a lavish villa in Franschhoek, just outside of Cape Town.

Now, only one couple will be crowned the winners of the show and take home the £50,000 prize.

In the past, the winning couple would each choose an envelope, and the person with the prize money in it could choose to keep the full amount for themselves or share it with their partner.

Love Island announced ahead of Season 8, which aired in 2022, that they had decided not to use this twist going forward.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the Winter Love Island finale, including how to watch.

*Warning—If you are watching Love Island U.K. on Hulu, this story contains spoilers for episodes that have not been released on the streaming site yet*

How To Watch Love Island U.K. Season 9 Finale

Hulu is streaming Love Island U.K., as it did for the last season, though episodes do not drop on the streaming service until two weeks after their original air date.

If viewers in the U.S. want to catch the finale when it comes out on Hulu, the episode will be available on Monday, March 27.

Where To Live Stream the Final of Winter Love Island

If viewers want to catch the finale of Love Island live, it will be available to stream online.

Love Island UK is available to stream on ITV2's website, as well as ITVX. However, U.S. viewers will need a VPN (virtual private network) to set their location to the U.K. and be able to access the site.

Some examples of popular VPN services include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN.

The Love Island U.K. finale will start at 9 p.m. GMT, which is 5 p.m. ET, and 2 p.m. PT.

Winter Love Island Finalists

There are four couples left in the finale for Love Island:

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Fagan was one of the original cast members on this latest season of Love Island but he didn't meet Harrinanan until she arrived during the Casa Amor portion of the season.

He then brought her back to the main villa and the pair have gone from strength to strength ever since.

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins

Hall, who is the show's first ever partially-sighted contestant, and Jenkins coupled up during the very first episode of Love Island but it hasn't always been smooth sailing.

After Hall expressed interest in some of the other women in the house, he finally showed his commitment to Jenkins by asking her to be his girlfriend following Casa Amor.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi

Clare and Elishi are currently in a strong partnership and even confessed their love for each other during their final Love Island date.

The pair have become a surprise fan favorite in the final weeks of the competition.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Muhammad and Manhenga coupled up on day one but have since had a very tumultuous Love Island journey.

After Manhenga ditched Muhammad for Martin Akinola during Casa Amor, it looked like it was all over for the duo. They have since patched things up, however, and are now officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

The last couple to leave the villa before the final, just missing out on a top spot, was Jessie Wynter and Will Young.

The duo had previously been tipped to win the whole season but were evicted from the island when a public vote determined they were the least compatible couple.