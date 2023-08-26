News

Luis Rubiales Suspended by FIFA Amid Spanish World Cup Kiss Furor

Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA after kissing soccer forward Jenni Hermoso after Spain's World Cup final win on August 20 in Sydney, Australia..

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips as the team were collecting their medals after a 1-0 defeat against England's Lionesses on Sunday, August 20. He has faced significant backlash across sporting communities and beyond and has refused to quit his role despite growing pressure. The Spanish national team have said they would not play international matches while Rubiales remains at the top of the federation.

According to Reuters, FIFA has now confirmed it has suspended Rubiales over the kiss. "The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee[...]has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level," FIFA said in a statement.

"The decision adopted by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has been communicated today to Mr Luis Rubiales, the RFEF and (European soccer body) UEFA for due compliance."

Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso
Luis Rubiales congratulates a player following Spain's World Cup success on August 20 in Sydney, Australia. The Spanish Football Association president has come under significant scrutiny after kissing the forward on the lips. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The committee said no further information would be provided on disciplinary actions relating to Rubiales at this stage.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC