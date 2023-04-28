Wild Video of Lukas Van Ness' Dad Goes Viral Amid NFL Draft

The most excited person in the room when Lukas Van Ness was picked by the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Draft first round wasn't the 21-year-old defensive end, but rather his father.

The reaction of Jason Van Ness when the announcement was made has gone viral on social media. He celebrated wildly at the news, even giving his son's girlfriend Frankie Kmet a cheeky slap on her backside—which was caught on camera.

Lukas Van Ness has been tipped by Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst, to make an impact in the starting line-up for the upcoming season, with the defensive end being highly regarded during his time with Iowa.

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness of Iowa participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana Getty Images

While the new Packers star was happy with the announcement, clenching his fists in celebration, it was the reaction of his family that has hit the headlines. The college football star being jumped upon by his mother Leanna, sisters Hanna and Ella and his girlfriend, who is the sister of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

When Lukas Van Ness was selected 13th overall by Green Bay, cameras captured the excitement at his home, where his dad jumped around in happiness. The video was viewed over 100,000 times across various tweets shared.

Speaking about his time in Iowa and how he has developed over the past couple of years, Lukas Van Ness told the Packers official website: "I just came in as a long, tall, lanky kid who had the frame and the ability once I got in the right program to grow and develop.

"I feel super comfortable with my development, and I feel like it was crucial to the way my career played out at Iowa."

Last season, Lukas Van Ness registered 38 tackles (11 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. He was voted second-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media.

Lukas Van Ness continued to explain what areas he feels is his expertise, saying: "Getting the opportunity to bump back outside this year ... that's where I feel comfortable.

"That's where I feel like I can use my tools and excel, and they bumped me outside and I feel like I was able to take what I learned playing defensive tackle and move it outside to play a physical brand of football, use my length on the edge, use my power and just really impact the game to help this team win."

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness #91 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with fans after the match-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa Getty Images

Packers GM Gutekunst backed Lukas Van Ness to be ready from the off.

He said: "I do think he's going to play right away, and he'll help us right away.

"There's so much technique to that to be able to win in this league. It all takes them a little bit of time. But I would expect him to be able to help us this year."

