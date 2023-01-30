Who is Luke Morgan Tyler? WSU Student Found Dead in Dorm Room

A Washington State University student who was found dead in his dorm room has been named as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler of Redmond, Washington State, according to reports.

The cause of death has not yet been announced according to a report by the Spokesman-Review.

Washington State University police assistant chief Dawn Daniels said foul play is not suspected.

Daniels also detailed that officers were responding to a call at Perham Hall on the Pullman campus at around 1:30 p.m. on January 22 when Tyler was found dead.

According to the report, a friend of Tyler said that he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.

Following his death, a change.org petition was launched calling for a ban on the fraternity. The petition also accused members of the fraternity of being responsible for Tyler's death.

The petition read: "His death directly followed a long and cruel pledging process allowed by his fraternity, Theta Chi.

"Their inhumane and cruel hazing forced Luke, and many others to do things nobody should ever be forced to do.

"We demand that Theta Chi be investigated, shut down and the fraternity's president, as well as pledge masters and others with power in the fraternity, be investigated for their involvement with the death of Luke Tyler."

A GoFundMe page was also set up for Tyler following his death and closed after receiving 204 donations. A total of $11,233 was raised.

The page read: "Every person who came across Luke would say that he was one of the most sincere and kind individuals they have met.

"We want to ensure that his name is not forgotten, and to assist his family in these impossibly trying times.

"We want to give Luke the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes. We are currently asking for donations to help cover the cost of Luke's funeral for his family."

The GoFundMe page gave an update on January 28 about what will happen with the money going forward.

The page read: "We are overwhelmed with the immense generosity, compassion and kindness you have shown to Luke and our family through your donations.

"With your donations, it is our intention to pay for his memorial service and make a large donation in his name to a cause that he cared a lot about."

The page also noted that it would be turned off until a decision has been made by the Tyler family on which charities to support with the money.

Newsweek has contacted the Washington State University Police Department, Theta Chi fraternity and Washington State University for comment.