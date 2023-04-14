Illinois Family of Four Have Been Missing for More Than Two Months

A family from Newton, Illinois, has been missing for nine weeks, compelling law enforcement to call on the public for information in the investigation.

Missing posters for the Lutz family have begun to circulate on social media in recent days from charities.

The family includes 44-year-old Stephen Lutz and 34-year-old Monica Lutz and their two children, Aiden Lutz, 11, and Nicholas Lutz, 9.

A press release issued by Newton Police Department on April 5 stated the family was last seen on February 10, 2023.

Authorities believe the family has left the state but added that at this time they have no evidence to suggest the family is in immediate danger.

The press release said the police are taking all the necessary precautions due to the length of time the family has been missing.

Police have noted that earlier this year, on January 19, 2023, Stephen Lutz appeared in court, via Zoom, and faced domestic battery charges.

"He was released on bond with the condition of no contact and no entry upon [the] residence of the victim or the location of the family home on Fairground Street," the press release said.

"There have been previous reports of domestic violence in the home and the above charges are still pending. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. This case is still pending in court, and Stephen is innocent until proven guilty," the statement said.

The family's last known vehicle was a blue 2005 Ford F-150 which has been featured on some of the missing posters currently circulating on social media.

Anyone with information regarding the family could contact the City of Newton Police Department at 618-783-8478.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has attempted to dispel some myths surrounding family abductions and missing children.

The charity has said that of 29,859 cases of missing children reported to the organization in 2020, 4.8 percent were family abductions. In 2020, 63 percent of all amber alerts issued were for family abduction cases.

They added that family abductions are rare but reiterated that it is a myth that family abductions were not harmful because the child is with a parent or other close relation.

The charity said: "Decades of research across multiple fields have illustrated the serious and harmful effects that family abductions can have on child victims and their families."

Newsweek has contacted the Newton Police Department via email for comment.