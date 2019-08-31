Trump Forgives Ex-Assistant Madeleine Westerhout, Still Fires Her After Press Leak

President Donald Trump on Saturday mentioned his ongoing legal battles in a tweet where he said he forgave his now-former personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout for divulging information about his family to the press.

He tweeted, "While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don't think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!"

He continued: "Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also!"

Trump appeared to refute a story by the New York Times on Friday that stated that Westerhout perhaps did not sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Trump's 2016 campaign team, transition team and political appointees have all been expected to sign non-disclosure agreements, or "NDAs," according to Politico. Trump Organization employees are also routinely required to sign such agreements.

Traditionally, federal workers have not typically been expected to sign NDAs, as they're considered public servants. Any agreement is therefore not easily enforceable.

Madeleine Westerhout was forced to resign as executive assistant to the President on Thursday after Trump learned she had shared information with reporters at a recent off-the-record meeting, during which she didn't say her comments were off the record.

After a "couple of drinks," the 28-year-old allegedly boasted that she had a closer relationship to Trump than the president had with his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, sources told Politico. She also quipped that the president was so unfamiliar with Tiffany that he couldn't pick her out in a crowd. The New York Times reported that she also talked about the president's eating habits, his thoughts on Tiffany's appearance, and his youngest son, Barron.

The president said on Friday that Westerhout had departed because she made "hurtful" comments about his children.

"I really think she had a bad night," he told reporters on his way to Camp David. "I think it was unfortunate." He added: "you don't say things like she said, which were just a little bit hurtful to some people. She mentioned a couple of things about my children."

"Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany." The president said he would call his younger daughter when he reached Camp David.

Westerhout is a former Republican Party aide, and had worked with Trump since he was elected.