Madison Cawthorn Eats Raw Meat From Fresh Kill in Bizarre Video

A video of former Representative Madison Cawthorn eating raw meat while hunting has gone viral on social media.

The video has so far been viewed over 160,000 times since being posted on Sunday.

The video was posted with the caption: "Madison Cawthorn eats a raw piece of an animal to put his Alpha male skills on display."

In the footage, Cawthorn is seen sat in his wheelchair while wearing camouflaged clothing. He is also wearing face paint.

Speaking to the camera, he says: "We disintegrated the heart with the shot which is good for the animal because we don't want it to suffer.

"We have got a little of it right here so we will get right in there."

Cawthorne then proceeds to take a bite out of the animal's heart as blood drips from his hand.

After taking a bite he says "that is actually really good, I'm not going to lie."

He then jokes that he might be biting a little bit of the bullet used to shoot the animal.

People off camera can be heard laughing at his comment with one joking "a little bit of lead-poisoning."

Cawthorne closes the video by saying "alright, that is how you do it boys."

Madison Cawthorn eats a raw piece of an animal to put his Alpha male skills on display. pic.twitter.com/EdLK2StjnY — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2023

However, according to the New South Wales Government Food Authority in Australia, there are some dangers to consuming raw meat.

According to a report by the food authority: "Raw meat may contain harmful bacteria including Salmonella, Listia, Campylobacter and E.Coli that can cause food poisoning.

"These bacteria are destroyed when meat is correctly cooked."

The food authority also highlighted the eating of raw meat is especially not recommended to certain groups of people.

"Eating raw meat is not generally recommended. It should not be eaten by people with low or compromised immune systems, children younger than five years, people over 70 years of age with certain underlying conditions, and pregnant women."

It is not made clear when or where Cawthorn went on the hunting trip that resulted in the animal kill, however.

The hunting trip may have taken place in Florida, as the former North Carolina Representative recently announced he had moved to the state.

In an Instagram post on January 6, 2023, he wrote: "There are many reasons I moved to Florida.

"One of the big contributing factors is that I know Byron Donalds is a leader in this state.

"That means this state will always be on offense to safeguard our future."

Cawthorn posted the message along with a screenshot of an earlier tweet in which he endorsed Florida Representative Byron Donalds for speaker of the House.