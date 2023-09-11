Madison Cawthorn's 9/11 Post on 'Innocent Muslims' Raises Eyebrows

In a social media post honoring Americans who died in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, former Representative Madison Cawthorn included a tribute to "innocent Muslims," prompting questions and criticism.

On Monday, Cawthorn, who served as a Republican representative for North Carolina, shared a photo of the Twin Towers being struck on September 11, 2001, writing: "R.I.P. to the 2,996 Americans who died on 9/11."

Another portion of the photo said, "and R.I.P. to the 1,455,590 Innocent Muslims who died during the US invasion for something they didn't do."

The post came on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the U.S. when terrorists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and directed by Osama bin Laden hijacked several planes to crash into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center as well as the Pentagon. Another hijacked plane, Flight 93, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the terrorists.

Shortly after Cawthorn published his post on Instagram, the comment section was filled with questions regarding his mention of "innocent Muslims."

"Crazy because Republicans after 9/11 were attacking Muslims in America. Since when do y'all care?" one comment said.

In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, North Carolina congressional nominee Madison Cawthorn addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. On September 11, 2023, the former congressman shared a tribute to 9/11 on Instagram, prompting some questions regarding his mention of "innocent Muslims." Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images/Getty Images

Another commenter wrote: "I think you spit on the lives lost here in America to include our Veterans (we are a veteran family who lost loved ones) when you mention them in thr [sic] same breath and same post. You want to bow down to them then do it on another day but how dare you do it on 9-11. I've always like you but this is disgusting."

In the caption of the post, Cawthorn wrote: "Where were you when the world stopped turning on that September day? The lies we were fed by the elites have defined the entire 21st century. Never trust your government, never."

When one commenter asked about the U.S. soldiers that died during the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, Cawthorn said: "We honor them most of all. I am willing to bet the majority of those that served, and executed their mission excellently, would have rather killed those who were actually responsible."

On the other hand, another commenter wrote, "Woah kinda surprised how many peoples heads this went over...the great awakening is going slowly I see."

Cawthorn served in the House as a representative of North Carolina's 11th congressional district from 2021 to 2023. On May 17, 2022, he lost his reelection bid in the GOP primary to state Senator Chuck Edwards.

Newsweek reached out to Cawthorn via Instagram direct message for further comment.