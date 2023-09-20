Beyoncé and Madonna Are Distantly Related and Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Music fans were shocked to learn Beyoncé and Madonna were not only distant cousins but also related to Celine Dion and Hillary Clinton.

One eagle-eyed fan realized the pop icons were descendants of the same man, with another doing the math to work out they are likely to be ninth cousins once removed.

The person shared a photo of each singer's lineage to X, formerly Twitter, in a post that has gone viral with 5.1 million views at the time of writing.

(L) Beyoncé on August 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (R) Madonna on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The two pop stars are distantly related. Getty Images North America/Kevin Mazur

"oomf found out beyoncé and madonna literally share the same blood this is insane," the X user, @virgosgrooviest wrote.

Other people then scrolled through the pair's other distant relatives which included the former secretary of state, Dion, Ryan Gosling, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, comedian Ricky Gervais, and Justin Bieber.

"So I think this makes them 9th cousins once removed. I once found Bey is my 11th cousin once removed but this means little since genetically you're already pretty distantly related at even the degree 3rd cousins (sharing only 0.78% DNA on average)," replied one person.

Another user wrote: "Very interesting that many of them are famous musicians all within the same lifetimes.... How they intertwine is very interesting."

And a third wrote: "That first ancestor is the one true god because how is your bloodline so elite that it gave us Beyoncé, Madonna & Celine Dion?"

The ancestor referred to was Jean Guyon Dion, whose family was one of the first to settle in New France, an area of North America colonized by the French.

He is the patriarch of a prolific lineage and is thought to be the ancestor of at least three out of four Québécois, according to genealogy site, Family Search.

The connection to the above celebrities makes sense as many are Canadian born with the exception of Gervais and Clinton.

Even though they were both born in the U.S., Beyoncé and Madonna have ties to the French settlers of North America.

Beyoncé's family on her mother's side are Louisiana Creoles who are descended from the French, including those of Québécois or Acadian lineage. Acadia was another region of New France in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Madonna's mother, Madonna Louise Fortin, comes from a long lineage of French Canadians who emigrated to the U.S. in the 1880s, according to the French Canadian Genealogy website.

But Madonna is not even the most famous face Beyoncé is related to. She has English royalty in her distant family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She was the queen's 25th cousin, once removed, and their shared ancestor is Henry II, according to genealogy site Geni.