Who's in Madonna's Tour Video on Instagram? From Amy Schumer to Lil Wayne

Madonna included a who's who of Hollywood celebrities in her unique world tour announcement, which marks 40 decades of making music.

The pop star, 64, recruited music stars Diplo and Lil Wayne, comedians Meg Stalter, Amy Schumer, Eric André and Bob the Drag Queen, and actor Jack Black to re-create a scene from her infamous 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The film was known as In Bed With Madonna outside the U.S.

Others featured in the four-minute black and white video are comedians Kate Berlant and Larry Owens and director Judd Apatow.

But who exactly are all of these people invited to sit around a dinner table with Madonna to eat and drink while they play Truth or Dare while getting up to some X-Rated shenanigans?

Judd Apatow

The acclaimed director is best known for TV's Freaks and Geeks and the films Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

He is married to actress Leslie Mann and is the father of Maude Apatow (Euphoria) and Iris Apatow (Love).

Meg Stalter

The comedian rose to fame for her scene-stealing role as the useless assistant on the Jean Smart–led TV comedy Hacks.

Stalter is also known for her hilarious social media videos.

Eric André

The stand-up comedian, actor, producer, television host and writer is known for his irreverent self-titled show.

He has acted in such films as Bad Trip and voiced Azizi in the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King.

Amy Schumer

The 2022 Oscars co-host started her career in stand-up before starring in a sketch TV series, The Amy Schumer Show.

She is a Tony-winning actress and has also been nominated for Grammy and Golden Globe Awards.

Jack Black

Arguably the most famous person other than Madonna at the table, Black is a comedic actor known for his roles in School of Rock, Kung Fu Panda and High Fidelity.

He also performs in the Grammy-winning comedy rock band Tenacious D, with Kyle Gass.

Kate Berlant

The comedian, actress and writer starred in the 2002 Amazon Prime Video series A League of Their Own, a remake of the 1992 film that Madonna was in.

Known for her absurdist style of humor, Berlant has also appeared in such feature films as Don't Worry Darling and A League of Their Own.

Diplo

The prolific American producer and DJ has worked with M.I.A, Beyoncé and Lil Nas X.

Diplo was also the co-creator of the electronic dance music trio Major Lazer.

Bob the Drag Queen

The winner in Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen will be going on tour with the Material Girl to "offer a one-of-a-kind experience," according to Madonna's website.

Larry Owens

The openly queer comedian has appeared in such TV shows as Search Party, High Maintenance, Modern Love and Abbott Elementary.

Owens won multiple theater awards for his leading role in Michael R. Jackson's Off-Broadway show A Strange Loop.

Lil Wayne

The rapper was signed to a record label at age 12 and went on to a highly successful career in hip-hop. He has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide and won five Grammys.

Going on Tour

At one point in the tour announcement's video, Diplo dares Madonna to "tongue-kiss Jack Black," which both enthusiastically do. Apatow then directs Owens, Black and Wayne to re-create a photo from Madonna's Sex book, with the rapper cupping her breasts.

The point of the short film is soon revealed when Schumer dares Madonna to do a world tour and play her greatest hits.

The singer replies: "Four decades, as in 40 years? As in all those songs?" She adds, "That's a lot of songs. You think people would come to that show?"

Everyone around the table agrees, and Madonna asks them individually if they would come before saying, "So the answer is f*** yeah."

The video ends with Madonna holding a flute of Champagne and looking directly at the camera while a collage of images from throughout her career appears around her. She says, "'80s, '90s, 2000's. Four decades of music, ML-VC, four decades of music." ML-VC is an abbreviation of her full name, Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone.

"Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will kick off in Canada's Vancouver on July 15 and hit 35 cities, ending in Amsterdam on December 1.

Madonna promises the tour will take her fans on an "artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to New York City where her career in music began," according to a statement on her website.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," she said.