Madonna Shows Off 'Cute' Face After Grammys Backlash: 'Swelling Went Down'

Madonna poked fun at recent headlines about her appearance at the Grammys by showing off her "cute" post-surgery face.

The Material Girl, 64, became the subject of much discussion when she presented Kim Petras and Sam Smith the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song, Unholy, at the Grammys on February 5.

Madonna slammed the criticism of her appearance as "ageism and misogyny" and blamed the use of a long lens camera which she said distorted her face in a lengthy Instagram post.

Madonna joked her surgery puffiness had gone down since the Grammys in a new photo on Twitter.

"Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂," the singer tweeted.

Madonna posed for the photo sitting with her legs crossed and arms folded on a chair in a black baseball cap, oversized black coat, and ripped jeans. She appeared to be in a rehearsal space surrounded by costumes and a small stage ahead of her "Madonna: The Celebration" world tour.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

She announced her new tour last month in a short film starring a bevy of Hollywood stars and musicians including, Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, and Diplo.

They recreated a scene from her 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, which was known internationally as In Bed with Madonna.

As the stars played the risqué game, the point of the video was soon revealed when Schumer dared Madonna to do a world tour and play her most famous songs.

"Four decades, as in 40 years? As in all those songs?" Madonna asked. "That's a lot of songs. You think people would come to that show?"

Everyone around the table agreed, and Madonna said: "So the answer is f*** yeah."

She later said in a statement on her website: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

The tour is being touted as an "artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to New York City where her career in music began," and extra dates were added to meet the demand for tickets.

After adding more dates to the 35-city European and North American tour, Madonna spoke directly to her fans to thank them for their support.

"I just want to say thank you to all of my fans for all of your love and support over the last few days," she said in the videos posted to her TikTok and Instagram.

"I don't take any of this for granted, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I'm so grateful for all of your support.

"I can't wait to put the show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey."