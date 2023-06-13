MAGA Pastor Declares 'This Is War' Over Trump Indictment

A MAGA pastor told his congregation to stand behind and fight for Donald Trump over his indictment, saying "this is war."

Pastor Shane Vaughn of First Harvest Ministries, in Waveland, Mississippi, made the declaration during a sermon on Friday, June 9.

The Department of Justice unsealed the historic indictment on Friday that revealed Trump was being charged with 37 felony counts, which include 31 counts pertaining to the Espionage Act.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Georgia state GOP Convention in Columbus on June 10. Pastor Shane Vaughn has praised Donald Trump and called on others to support him. Getty

During the sermon, Vaughn discussed the former president and his interpretation of Biblical prophecy. The pastor has previously said that he won't abandon Trump because he is "a man that God anointed to save America from herself."

He then turned to the federal indictment of Trump and called on his congregation to support the former president.

In a video seen by Newsweek that was streamed on Rumble on June 9, Vaughn said: "God spoke to me yesterday, the minute I heard the news. He said: 'If you don't get your feet on the ground where he's going to walk, I'll take my blessings off of you.'"

"He said: 'I've called you to lift your voice and tell my people who my man is, to stand behind him, to fight for him. This is war.'"

Vaughn clarified his sermon to Newsweek, saying: "The United States Constitution protects two vital rights, both religion, and speech; as you know speech is filled with idioms, epitaph, and syllogism, of which 'this means war' falls into.

"We are those who retain our rights to believe literally In every word of the Bible. One of those verses reads like this 'The weapons of our warfare are not carnal (physical weapons), but mighty through Yahweh (God) to the pulling down of strongholds'

"My statement is speaking of weapons that resides in no arsenal of any human army, but those weapons given to the children of Yahweh who have been called to fight in the spirit for the restoration of America's enduring promise of freedom for all."

In another clip, Vaughn said: "Call me a Trump worshipper all you want to, but I know what came from my 'Trump worship.' The blessings of the Lord."

In response to Trump's latest indictment, MAGA cult pastor Shane Vaughn delivered a screaming two hour sermon this weekend: "This is war!" pic.twitter.com/s1PoSZp0Ba — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 12, 2023

Vaughn's comments were met with approval by people in the congregation, who cheered and applauded as he returned to the stage.

The clip was also shared on Twitter by progressive outlet Right Wing Watch and has been viewed more than 277,200 times since it was shared on Monday, June 12.