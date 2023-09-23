MAGA 'Prophet' Warns the US 'Establishment' Is 'Poisoning Food, Water'

Julie Green, a self-proclaimed prophet and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, claimed in a recent video that she received a prophecy from God who said the "establishment" was "poisoning people's food and their water."

In the message, Green insinuated she was talking about the current leaders of the United States government by saying God would stop what these unnamed forces were doing with the military and "three-letter agencies."

Green frequently posts videos on streaming channels for her Julie Green Ministries International in which she shares messages that she claims God sends to her. Recently, she has said God told her that the current indictments against Trump would "explode" and "all fall apart." In another video, she spoke of a prophecy about how leaders currently in power are "about to take their ultimate fall."

Green has been a featured speaker at right-wing ReAwaken America events, which have also featured guests such as former Trump adviser Michael Flynn and Eric Trump, one of the former president's sons. The younger Trump appeared on Green's show earlier this month, where she told him that messages from God to her indicate that the Trump family is receiving God's protection.

A "Make America Great Again" sign is seen on a truck during a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on September 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minnesota. A self-proclaimed prophet who is an ardent Trump supporter claimed God told her recently that American leaders are poising the country's food and water. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In her more recent prophecy, Green spoke of multiple crimes and plots against the American people, adding that the "establishment" is bringing in other nations to tear down the U.S.

Newsweek reached out to Green via email comment.

"I will expose every part of your plan. I am ripping up your plan and shredding it. I am shredding everything that you are doing," Green claimed God told her.

She added: "I'm exposing every email, every phone conversation. I'm exposing everything in videos behind closed doors that you had no idea that I was in there with you...I have every terrorist attack that you were about to plot across this nation in all these cities, these big cities across this nation."

Green soon spoke of a prophecy regarding an alleged poisoning.

"You were going to bring in viruses to kill on a scale that no one has ever seen. And at the same time as that, you had terrorist plots planted everywhere, and you were going to have your 9/11-style attacks," she said. "You are destroying the supply chain. You are poisoning people's food and their water. You put extra ingredients into their medicine to kill them or to make them sicker, to make them weaker."

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the liberal media outlet MeidasTouch, posted a clip of Green's message about the alleged poisoning and terrorist attacks on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday morning.

God is checking back in to address the nation through MAGA 'prophet' Julie Green. God apparently says that Biden and the Deep State has been poisoning our water, food and medicine to make us compliant with their goal to enslave us, but his new "David" Trump will save us. pic.twitter.com/Sb1U61BXx7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2023

Green wrapped up her message by saying God would stop the unnamed plotters.

"I am in your way," Green claimed God said. "And I will have my say, and I will have my plans go as planned. And that day that you think you were going to celebrate is the day that my children will celebrate—is the day this nation will rise again."