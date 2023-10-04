Politics

MAGA Rallies Behind Jim Jordan for House Speaker

By
Politics Jim Jordan Kevin McCarthy Maga Republicans

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan received support from followers of the MAGA movement for a role as Speaker of the House.

On Wednesday morning, Andrew Solender of Axios reported that Jordan was asked about potentially running for House speaker after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his seat.

"We need to unite the conference, I think I can do that. My colleagues who have reached out to me seem to think the same thing," Jordan said, according to Solender.

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives voted to remove McCarthy from his position as House speaker, with some Republican members siding with Democrats in a 216-210 vote.

Jim Jordan
Rep. Jim Jordan pictured on September 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. A number of MAGA supporters in the House said they'd back Jordan to run for Kevin McCarthy's empty speaker seat. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, wrote on X, formerly Twitter that "my mentor Jim Jordan would be great" in the role.

Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie also said he supports Jordan as House speaker.

Indiana Republican Representative Jim Banks wrote on X: "When it comes to negotiating on behalf of the House GOP Majority with the Senate and White House, I can't think of anyone stronger than @Jim_Jordan to be our next Speaker of the House. He never backs down and has my full support."

Representative Mike Carey, a Republican from Ohio, also expressed support for Jordan.

"House Republicans need a leader who can unite the conference and build on the accomplishments of Kevin McCarthy. We were elected to rein in runaway federal spending, curb inflation, combat rising crime, and fix this border crisis. Jim Jordan is a proven conservative fighter who can continue delivering on our commitment to America," Carey wrote in a statement posted to X.

Newsweek reached out to Jordan's press secretary via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC