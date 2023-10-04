MAGA Rallies Behind Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan received support from followers of the MAGA movement for a role as Speaker of the House.

On Wednesday morning, Andrew Solender of Axios reported that Jordan was asked about potentially running for House speaker after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his seat.

"We need to unite the conference, I think I can do that. My colleagues who have reached out to me seem to think the same thing," Jordan said, according to Solender.

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives voted to remove McCarthy from his position as House speaker, with some Republican members siding with Democrats in a 216-210 vote.

Rep. Jim Jordan pictured on September 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. A number of MAGA supporters in the House said they'd back Jordan to run for Kevin McCarthy's empty speaker seat. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, wrote on X, formerly Twitter that "my mentor Jim Jordan would be great" in the role.

Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie also said he supports Jordan as House speaker.

Indiana Republican Representative Jim Banks wrote on X: "When it comes to negotiating on behalf of the House GOP Majority with the Senate and White House, I can't think of anyone stronger than @Jim_Jordan to be our next Speaker of the House. He never backs down and has my full support."

Representative Mike Carey, a Republican from Ohio, also expressed support for Jordan.

"House Republicans need a leader who can unite the conference and build on the accomplishments of Kevin McCarthy. We were elected to rein in runaway federal spending, curb inflation, combat rising crime, and fix this border crisis. Jim Jordan is a proven conservative fighter who can continue delivering on our commitment to America," Carey wrote in a statement posted to X.

Newsweek reached out to Jordan's press secretary via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.